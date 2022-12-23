The McLaren Artura Makes Surprise Appearance on Netflix’s Emily in Paris

When you think of Emily in Paris, the Netflix hit show, you think of colorful dresses, insane high-heels, and some badly attempted French accents from American actors. Under no circumstances you think of a McLaren-centered episode. But alas, it happened.
Emily in Paris, the Netflix hit show many people love to hate while binge-watching it in its entirety, has just debuted its third season. And it brings drama, insane outfits, and even more French misconceptions. But there’s something else that’s even more surprising in one of the episodes: a McLaren promotion.
The third season's sixth episode, called “Ex-en-Provence” has Emily’s marketing firm promote one of McLaren Automotive's latest sports cars, the Artura.
On the show, they had a McLaren executive called "Tim Davies" to promote the event, played by David Coburn.
Although it's unclear whether McLaren officially worked with Netflix to promote the Artura, the sixth episode does a very good job introducing the hybrid-powered supercar, explaining its exclusivity as the "first of its kind" of only a few hundred units, making car collectors "want them more."
They also explained that the models are "carefully allocated to our best customers," similar to what other famous car manufacturers out there do, like Ferrari or Lamborghini.
But since McLaren Automotive is a British car manufacturer, it made quite an odd choice for a show that's all about France and Paris, like Emily in Paris. Of course, one could argue that the two fictional marketing agencies, Savoir and Grateau, are all about luxury and exclusivity and McLaren does check those boxes.
The British carmaker announced the name Artura in November 2020, with the hybrid supercar entering production in 2021. It packs an all-new powertrain with a 3.0-liter V6 instead of the usual V8, rated at 577 horsepower (585 ps). But besides the V6, there's also a small electric motor which adds another 94 horsepower for a total of 671 horsepower (680 ps).
According to McLaren, the Artura has a sprint from zero to 62 mph (100 kph) in 3.0 seconds, with a top speed of 205 mph (330 kph). The hybrid sports car also has an all-electric EPA driving range of 11 miles (18 km), thanks to a 7.4-kWh Lithium-ion battery pack. This hybrid sports car comes with a starting price of $229,500.
The promo event held on the show takes place at a fabulous estate called "La Maison Lavaux" in Provence, France, surrounded by lavender to showcase the sports car with a "limited-edition purple” Artura. And Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) even gets to take it for a spin alongside Emily (Lily Collins).
And, as unexpected as the surprise appearance was on the show, it did bring exactly the type of modern vibe Emily in Paris is all about.
The third season's sixth episode, called “Ex-en-Provence” has Emily’s marketing firm promote one of McLaren Automotive's latest sports cars, the Artura.
On the show, they had a McLaren executive called "Tim Davies" to promote the event, played by David Coburn.
Although it's unclear whether McLaren officially worked with Netflix to promote the Artura, the sixth episode does a very good job introducing the hybrid-powered supercar, explaining its exclusivity as the "first of its kind" of only a few hundred units, making car collectors "want them more."
They also explained that the models are "carefully allocated to our best customers," similar to what other famous car manufacturers out there do, like Ferrari or Lamborghini.
But since McLaren Automotive is a British car manufacturer, it made quite an odd choice for a show that's all about France and Paris, like Emily in Paris. Of course, one could argue that the two fictional marketing agencies, Savoir and Grateau, are all about luxury and exclusivity and McLaren does check those boxes.
The British carmaker announced the name Artura in November 2020, with the hybrid supercar entering production in 2021. It packs an all-new powertrain with a 3.0-liter V6 instead of the usual V8, rated at 577 horsepower (585 ps). But besides the V6, there's also a small electric motor which adds another 94 horsepower for a total of 671 horsepower (680 ps).
According to McLaren, the Artura has a sprint from zero to 62 mph (100 kph) in 3.0 seconds, with a top speed of 205 mph (330 kph). The hybrid sports car also has an all-electric EPA driving range of 11 miles (18 km), thanks to a 7.4-kWh Lithium-ion battery pack. This hybrid sports car comes with a starting price of $229,500.
The promo event held on the show takes place at a fabulous estate called "La Maison Lavaux" in Provence, France, surrounded by lavender to showcase the sports car with a "limited-edition purple” Artura. And Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) even gets to take it for a spin alongside Emily (Lily Collins).
And, as unexpected as the surprise appearance was on the show, it did bring exactly the type of modern vibe Emily in Paris is all about.