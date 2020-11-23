McLaren Comes Up With “Artura” Name for Upcoming Hybrid Supercar

Not that long ago, McLaren Automotive signaled the impending arrival of a completely new entry-level supercar – the High-Performance Hybrid (HPH). We have already seen the new model fully covered in camouflage and heard about its all-new electrified V6 powertrain and MCLA (McLaren Carbon Lightweight Architecture) structure. Now, there’s also a proper name attached to the vehicle designed to make customers forget the Sports Series ever existed.

25 photos