The Cyber Camper Makes Sense for the Cybertruck. Almost

4 McLaren 620R Is Getting Reworked by MSO With R Pack, U.S. Fans Won't Be Happy

3 Are Five McLaren Senna GTR LMs Better Than One Original 1995 McLaren F1 GTR?

2 U.S. Fans Can Explore Timeless McLaren Elva Virtually, Just 149 Are Now Planned

McLaren's Electrified HPH Supercar to Introduce Carbon-Intensive MCLA Platform

Author of spectacular machines such as the McLaren F1, P1, or the Speedtail - the British performance car manufacturer is just about ready to open a completely new chapter in its existence. One that sees both new arrivals, and dearly departed models. 24 photos



Yes, you heard that correct, McLaren is not going to introduce any new cars with this designation – and when its exclusive, limited-run



Now, on with the good parts of the report. The



A model that will sit in the lineup smack in the middle between the McLaren GT and the successful 720S, its brand-new hybrid supercar is now close to completing the testing phase, just in time for the scheduled arrival – sometime during the first half of next year.



We highly doubt McLaren will keep the HPH moniker as the final designation for the new car, and we reckon they are going to come up with a spectacular one for their first-ever series-production



Its all-new supercar is heralding a new, electrified, direction for the company: “this is a new kind of McLaren for a new era, an extraordinary drivers’ car that offers blistering performance as well as an all-electric range capable of covering most urban journeys,” explains Mike Flewitt, the chief executive officer of McLaren Automotive.



And this is not the only good news, because the HPH supercar will arrive as the first McLaren created on the company’s equally new



It has been developed and will be produced locally, at McLaren’s Composites Technology Centre (MCTC) in the Sheffield area as a modular platform, meaning it will soon be used to “underpin the next generation of McLaren hybrid supercars coming to market over the coming years.” First off, let’s get out of the picture the bad news . Tucked in a press release signaling the impending arrival of an all-new supercar also lies the information that McLaren has decided it was high time to retire its popular Sports Series range.Yes, you heard that correct, McLaren is not going to introduce any new cars with this designation – and when its exclusive, limited-run 620R model completes production, it will mark the end for the series that was created just half a decade ago with the 2015 arrival of the 570S.Now, on with the good parts of the report. The company has decided it was just the right moment to sweeten the Sports Series news with a camouflaged prototype of its next generation High-Performance Hybrid (HPH) supercar.A model that will sit in the lineup smack in the middle between the McLaren GT and the successful 720S, its brand-new hybrid supercar is now close to completing the testing phase, just in time for the scheduled arrival – sometime during the first half of next year.We highly doubt McLaren will keep the HPH moniker as the final designation for the new car, and we reckon they are going to come up with a spectacular one for their first-ever series-production V6 hybrid that also has a zero-emissions “pure EV road driving mode.”Its all-new supercar is heralding a new, electrified, direction for the company: “this is a new kind of McLaren for a new era, an extraordinary drivers’ car that offers blistering performance as well as an all-electric range capable of covering most urban journeys,” explains Mike Flewitt, the chief executive officer of McLaren Automotive.And this is not the only good news, because the HPH supercar will arrive as the first McLaren created on the company’s equally new carbon fiber structure, the MCLA (McLaren Carbon Lightweight Architecture).It has been developed and will be produced locally, at McLaren’s Composites Technology Centre (MCTC) in the Sheffield area as a modular platform, meaning it will soon be used to “underpin the next generation of McLaren hybrid supercars coming to market over the coming years.”

Editor's note: We have also included pictures with the McLaren 620R MSO R Pack in the gallery. We have also included pictures with the McLaren 620R MSO R Pack in the gallery.

load press release