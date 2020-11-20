LEGO Technic McLaren Senna GTR Might Be Next Year's January 1st Guilty Pleasure

McLaren, in its rather short life as an automobile maker (been around since 1985, turned into McLaren Automotive back in 2010), has certainly managed to produce a few spectacular projects. We should include on every list the original F1, the Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren, the P1 hybrid, along with a few other names of models that are currently in production.
As it turns out, we haven’t written down any of the current models because we didn’t want the intro cluttered with an extensive list of great cars such as the 720S, 570S Spider, 620R, 765LT, GT, Elva, Speedtail, or the Senna. Well, there it is, we couldn’t help but writing them all down.
And we left the model that’s both a tribute to the great Ayrton Senna and all things McLaren (both on and off the track) at the very end because we found the perfect car enthusiast gift for blasting off into 2021 with hopes of a much better year on all fronts.
Yes, you already guessed, it’s the brand-new LEGO Technic McLaren Senna GTR set (code 42123, 830 pieces) which is going to become globally available from both LEGO and McLaren retailers at a price of $49.99 (it’s the same value in euros as well) or £44.99 at home in the UK. Call us big nerds if you want, but this one goes to the personal collection, not the kid’s corner...
“The team responsible for the design of the McLaren Senna GTR worked incredibly closely with their design counterparts at the LEGO Group to capture the extreme looks, excitement and essence of such an incredible supercar (...) Just like the real thing, the LEGO model is packed full of incredible details from the rear spoiler to the moving pistons in the V8 engine to the dihedral doors,” says Robert Melville, Design Director McLaren Automotive.
We posted that outside of the official press release (which you can also check down below) just in case you needed an official reason for us behaving like kids and counting the days (42 of them are left at the time of writing) until we can place an online order for our Technic set. Hopefully, someone is getting up early enough to process it...
And we left the model that’s both a tribute to the great Ayrton Senna and all things McLaren (both on and off the track) at the very end because we found the perfect car enthusiast gift for blasting off into 2021 with hopes of a much better year on all fronts.
Yes, you already guessed, it’s the brand-new LEGO Technic McLaren Senna GTR set (code 42123, 830 pieces) which is going to become globally available from both LEGO and McLaren retailers at a price of $49.99 (it’s the same value in euros as well) or £44.99 at home in the UK. Call us big nerds if you want, but this one goes to the personal collection, not the kid’s corner...
“The team responsible for the design of the McLaren Senna GTR worked incredibly closely with their design counterparts at the LEGO Group to capture the extreme looks, excitement and essence of such an incredible supercar (...) Just like the real thing, the LEGO model is packed full of incredible details from the rear spoiler to the moving pistons in the V8 engine to the dihedral doors,” says Robert Melville, Design Director McLaren Automotive.
We posted that outside of the official press release (which you can also check down below) just in case you needed an official reason for us behaving like kids and counting the days (42 of them are left at the time of writing) until we can place an online order for our Technic set. Hopefully, someone is getting up early enough to process it...