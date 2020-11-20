Modded Challenger SRT Hellcat Seeks Rolling Half-Mile Brawl With Tuned 570S

We all know that stock models are easier to compare in a direct race than tuned vehicles because not every custom is created equal. But it’s understandable why the good folks over at the Track Day YouTube channel didn’t pass on the opportunity for some tuned airport action between these cars from each side of the Atlantic.
Of course, the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat and the McLaren 570S Spider are representatives of two different automotive philosophies when it comes to reaching the highest-possible performance standards.
Sure, many will say the Hellcat isn’t able to corner like the affordable McLaren in the other, ahem, corner. And others will also point out the 6.2-liter V8 American monster is probably around a third of the price asked by the British 3.8-liter V8 specialists...
But does it really matter in the grand scheme of things, when there’s an entire airport runway at your disposal?! Probably not, and even more so because the two vehicles aren’t in stock form either. So, on paper, a rolling drag race for half-mile glory might sound like a fair attempt from the organizers. Well, reality begs to differ, though not as much as one might assume.
We like this video from Track Day especially because it’s neatly organized – we get to check out both cars a little, with some beauty shots to entice us for the actual brawl, and the description even has the time stamps for each chapter.
They are also aiming for easy-to-verify results, with recorded data readings (you can check them out in the gallery, or from the 6:30 mark) and a two out of three-format spread across the half-mile distance.
Before we jump to any conclusions, let’s meet the contenders. The Challenger, which can be had with 707 or 717 hp (for newer models) in SRT Hellcat format, has been enhanced to around 1,000 hp. The only issue is the Dodge is quite heavy, so it ends up with a power to weight ratio of 4.4 hp/kg.
On the other hand, the more expensive and a lot lighter McLaren 570S Spider starts off with 562 hp and ends up gaining another couple hundred ponies or so following the upgrades. At the end of the day, the mathematical count turns the advantage to the U.S. sports car, with the 570S packing a slightly lower 4.36 hp/kg final ratio.
Well, it turns out there are other factors to consider in real life, and even though the Challenger didn’t spin those rear tires out of control like a maniac – it was actually very composed during each of the three rolling races – the 570S took home the first two wins, enough to claim the victory.
Interestingly, the third pass was done just for the giggles by the McLaren driver with the top down, and that might have had an impact on its performance (as revealed by the data, as well) - and the Challenger’s ability to wrap this up with a win in the final race.
