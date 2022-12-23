That '90s Show Trailer Brings Back Familiar Faces and Hints at a New Car

Netflix has just released the first look at and first trailer of the upcoming That ‘70s Show spin-off, That ‘90s Show, and while it's bringing back some familiar faces, there are a lot of new things there. Like a new car.
Over three weeks ago, on November 29, Netflix shared the first teaser of the upcoming That '90s Show which will focus on Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp) and Red (Kurtwood Smith) as grandparents and a new set of teenagers. The one-minute teaser started with something very familiar to all That '70s Show fans: the Vista Cruiser.
Eric Forman drove the retro car throughout the entire show, which premiered in 1998 and was on air for eight seasons until 2006. It was one of the most frequent settings in the show, with the actors frequently driving in it or hanging out on its hood. The Vista Cruiser was also part of the show's intro.
After filming, actor Wilmer Valderrama, who played Fez, decided that he needed to "take something home," and went to the props department with $500 in cash. And he managed to take the 1969 Oldsmobile Vista Cruiser home, which, at the time, didn't even work. He said that he didn't change much of it and that it mostly looks just like it did while on the Fox show, including the front dent.
Now Netflix just debuted the first official trailer for That ‘90s Show spin-off on Thursday, December 22, with a first look at what’s to come. And the new series will combine the old formula with some new elements. For starters, it will bring back Red and Kitty and the action will take place in 1995, when Leia Forman, Eric and Donna's daughter, comes to spend the holidays in Point Place, Wisconsin, with her grandparents.
While the trailer does give a glimpse of the old cast, which includes Donna (Laura Prepon), Eric (Topher Grace), Kelso (Ashton Kutcher), Jackie (Mila Kunis), and Fez (Valderrama), they will not be recurring characters, but only guest stars. However, Danny Masterson will not be returning to the show as Hyde.
And there is a new element out there besides the new set of teenagers – a new car. It looks like Red and Kitty kept up with the times, as their regular '69 Vista Cruiser is replaced, in their driveway, with what seems to be a 1990s Buick Century.
It is a fifth-generation Century, most likely a post-facelift version, which Buick introduced for the 1991 model year, adding a bigger radiator grille, redesigned headlamps, and some interior changes. The one used in the show comes with a grey exterior and seems to fully replace the Vista Cruiser as we can see different characters spend some time talking while sitting on its hood, including veterans Donna and Eric.
The entire trailer is packed with nostalgia for That '70s Show fans and promises to embark on the same type of fun adventures as the original six. That ‘90s Show will premiere on Netflix on January 19.
