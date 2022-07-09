Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Visit Carhenge, Joke About the “Original” Vista Cruiser

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis just seem to have visited Carhenge, a sculpture in Alliance, Nebraska, and found a way to poke some fun at the famous station wagon from That 70s Show.
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis met on the set of That 70s Show, in the 90s. After the end of the filming, they went their separate ways, before reuniting years later. They got married in 2015 and share two children, Wyatt Isabelle and Dimitri.
Now Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis seem to have visited Carhenge, a sculpture from Alliance, Nebraska, according to the picture. The actor did not share a location, but a Carhenge Alliance Instagram account seems to confirm it, writing "It's not everyday we have legends like @aplusk and MilaKunis visit us at Carhenge!". According to its official website, the place is described as “Nebraska’s answer to Stonehenge,” from the UK. But while it’s not a prehistoric landmark, it’s quite something to see.
Besides the monument (which is built from cars), there are also several car sculptures on the site. And Ashton and Mila proved they didn’t forget the show where they met, because one of the cars reminded them of the station wagon from That 70s Show, the Vista Cruiser. They snapped a selfie in front of it, posted it on social media, and captioned it: “Found the original vista cruiser.”
His co-star, Wilmer Valderrama, hopped in the comments and posted an unamused face emoji. Valderrama actually is the one who got to leave with the car from the show, a 1969 Oldsmobile Vista Cruiser. He flaunted it on Jay Leno’s Garage and explained he wanted to have something from the show, so he went to the props department with only $500. Luckily, he was able to walk away with the car. The station wagon appeared in the intro and was a constant throughout the show's eight seasons.
When it comes to Kutcher, he is a big muscle car fan. “I’m a big American muscle car guy,” he explained in an episode of Jay Leno’s Garage. And added: “I really like a big block, I like it loud, I like it fast.” Taking this in consideration, this is probably why he and wife Mila Kunis visited Carhenge.
