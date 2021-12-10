UK Ready to Write History With the Launch of Its First Rocket in More Than Half a Century

1 Paul Reiser Checks Out Johnny Carson’s 1939 Chrysler Royal and Drives His 1992 Corvette

More on this:

Wilmer Valderrama’s Car Is the One From 'That 70s Show', a 1969 Vista Cruiser

Jay Leno visits That 70s Show’s Wilmer Valderrama, who is hiding quite some vehicles. The actor is currently the owner of the famous car from the show, a 1969 Vista Cruiser. 11 photos



But although his place is very nice, the actor has something else that’s quite famous: his own car. Valderrama got his big break in That 70s Show, where he played Fez, the exchange student, for eight seasons. So, after the show ended, he managed to get himself the car they used for the opening sequence.



Valderrama revealed that, when he found out the show was ending, he needed to “take something home.”



So, he knew exactly what he wanted – the



But besides the Cruiser, the actor does have a liking for vintage cars. So, his go-to vehicle is a



There is a 4.7-liter V8 engine under the hood, with the C4 “Cruise-o-Matic" three-speed automatic transmission.



As Wilmer Valderrama and Jay Leno went for a ride, the actor hopped behind the wheel of the Mustang and talked about the cars he used to own, Lamborghinis and Bentleys included. He described himself as “obnoxious,” because he never thought he’d end up having the means to buy all of these cars. Currently, his net worth is around $18 million.



That isn’t all you find in Valderrama’s garage, because he also owns a model unlike the first two: a 1951 Mercury, which he refers to as his “childhood dream car,” after having seen the movie 'Cobra'. His dream eventually came true.



At the beginning of the video, Jay Leno compliments Valderrama on his house, which he reveals he bought from the one and only Chuck Norris.But although his place is very nice, the actor has something else that’s quite famous: his own car. Valderrama got his big break in That 70s Show, where he played Fez, the exchange student, for eight seasons. So, after the show ended, he managed to get himself the car they used for the opening sequence.Valderrama revealed that, when he found out the show was ending, he needed to “take something home.”So, he knew exactly what he wanted – the Oldsmobile Vista Cruiser . He shared he went to the props department with only $500 and that the car didn’t even work anyway. Luckily, they agreed and he managed to keep the Oldsmobile. Even to this day, he didn’t do much to it, and it looks just like it did on the show, including the front dent.But besides the Cruiser, the actor does have a liking for vintage cars. So, his go-to vehicle is a 1967 Ford Mustang . He says he gave it “a lot of love,” so it “drives like a daily car, and it’s loud, it’s fast, and it handles really well.”There is a 4.7-liter V8 engine under the hood, with the C4 “Cruise-o-Matic" three-speed automatic transmission.As Wilmer Valderrama and Jay Leno went for a ride, the actor hopped behind the wheel of the Mustang and talked about the cars he used to own, Lamborghinis and Bentleys included. He described himself as “obnoxious,” because he never thought he’d end up having the means to buy all of these cars. Currently, his net worth is around $18 million.That isn’t all you find in Valderrama’s garage, because he also owns a model unlike the first two: a 1951 Mercury, which he refers to as his “childhood dream car,” after having seen the movie 'Cobra'. His dream eventually came true.