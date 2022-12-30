McLaren Is Considering an SUV but an EV Is Not Coming Any Time Soon, Says CEO

Michael Leiters, McLaren's new CEO, said that we won't see an electric McLaren any time soon. He also pointed out that he is not against the development of an SUV.
Named at the helm of McLaren less than three months ago, Michael Leiters, Ferrari's former Chief Technology Operations Officer addresses several topics in a trenchant manner.
Asked about the possibility of an electric McLaren, Leiters was very clear: "For the current McLaren supercars, electric drive technology is not mature enough. The next battery technology is needed," he said, referring to solid-state batteries.
But he is not too optimistic about the availability of this technology in the near future: "A battery supplier once told me that every year we postpone this technology for another two years."
Leiters says McLaren could build an electric supercar with the current Li-Ion batteries, but it won't be a convincing product because the battery pack would make it too heavy. Longitudinal dynamics is not a problem for electric sports cars, but a lower weight is needed.
That's why, when asked if an electric McLaren will hit showrooms by the end of the decade, Leiters gave an evasive answer: "Yeah, it's possible."
Unlike his predecessors Ron Dennis and Mike Flewitt, who were totally against the development of an SUV, Leiters says he has nothing against McLaren offering a vehicle for a totally different purpose, without negating the DNA of the brand. Furthermore, he seems convinced that McLaren will become stronger by adopting new car concepts.
Leiters believes that McLaren has an essential advantage by developing in-house carbon-fiber structures. This is beneficial in terms of production costs. "And nobody has a technology which allows them to have this performance, with this cost. Nobody, nobody," he points out.
He says that a possible McLaren crossover will use carbon fiber because it's one of the best ways to get a lightweight car.
For example, the new McLaren Artura, which features a carbon fiber structure, weighs 75 kg (165 lbs) less than its competitor, the Ferrari 296 GTB, which features a similar V6 Hybrid powertrain and has a dry weight of 1,470 kg (3,241 lbs).
Leiters said a McLaren crossover must be electrically powered and did not deny the possibility of collaborating with another manufacturer. But he did not comment on a possible cooperation with BMW, a rumor that has been spreading for months.
Leiters also revealed that one of his concerns is that McLarens remain emotional cars at all times. That is exactly why the company decided to keep the hydraulic power steering (via an electrically operated pump). However, the CEO believes that McLaren will only adopt electromechanical steering once it offers the same feel as hydraulic steering.
