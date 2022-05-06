Bruno Senna Drives the McLaren Artura at the Miami GP Circuit

For the dynamic premiere of the brand-new Artura in the United States, the peeps at McLaren chose Ayrton Senna’s nephew and the Miami International Autodrome. 3.3 miles or 5.4 kilometers long, the brand-new racetrack was penned by engineering consultancy Apex Circuit Design.
Bruno Senna, who is joined at the hip with McLaren since 2015, said that “it was truly amazing to be able to push the Artura around this dynamic and free-flowing circuit in the heart of Miami. The McLaren Artura is a car that keeps on giving, especially on a track. It’s predictable and fun,” he added.
Presented in February 2021, the plug-in supercar features a 120-degree V6 complemented by a pair of turbochargers. Care to guess what other high-performance automaker flaunts a 3.0-liter V6 with this angle between the cylinder banks? That would be Ferrari, which promises a whopping 819 horsepower (830 ps) and 546 pound-feet (740 Nm) of torque on full song.
The Artura makes do with 671 horsepower (680 ps) and 531 pound-feet (720 Nm), which is alright for the British automaker’s entry-level model. Its predecessor, the internal combustion-only Sport Series, topped 612 horsepower (620 ps) and 457 pound-feet (620 Nm) in the 620R.
The very first V6-engined McLaren also happens to be McLaren’s first application of the McLaren Carbon Lightweight Architecture, which explains the dry weight of 1,395 kilograms (3,075 pounds). The 296 GTB features an aluminum chassis and tips the scales at 1,470 kilos (3,241 lbs).
In perfect conditions, the Artura should reach 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) in three seconds flat. Maximum speed? Make that 205 miles per hour (330 kilometers per hour). As for the Prancing Horse of Maranello, the worst nightmare of the Artura is quicker and faster as well.
First deliveries are due in the third quarter of 2022, with prices starting at $225,000 before options compared to $321,400 for the Italian supercar.
