Former Ferrari Tech Boss Michael Leiters Joins McLaren as Chief Executive Officer

McLaren has appointed a new CEO in former Ferrari Chief Technology Officer Michael Leiters. The German-born 50-year-old Leiters has a doctorate in engineering and has also held a senior position in the past with Porsche AG. He is now set to start his career at McLaren from July 1.
Leiters will run McLaren Automotive from the carmaker’s global headquarters at the McLaren Technology Center and the adjoining McLaren Production Center in Surrey, England – which is where all the company’s supercars and hypercars are hand-built into existence.
The former Ferrari tech boss will lead a workforce of about 3,000 people, spanning multiple activities, including at the McLaren Composites Technology Center, which is instrumental in innovating technology for the Artura, the brand’s high-performance hybrid series supercar – deliveries on the Artura are set to commence soon.
“On behalf of everyone at McLaren, I am delighted to welcome Michael as the new CEO of McLaren Automotive. His extensive industry leadership experience combined with his passion for engineering and future technology will help guide and develop our team as we enter an exciting second decade,” stated McLaren Group executive chairman, Paul Walsh.
As for how Leiters himself feels about the appointment, he had this to say in an official press release: “I could not be more excited to be joining McLaren Automotive as CEO at this important moment in its journey. McLaren is already recognized as one of the world’s most admired luxury supercar companies. I look forward to growing that reputation for our loyal customers, employees, fans and partners as we write the next chapter in McLaren’s illustrious history."
The British supercar-maker now operates over 100 retailers in more than 40 territories around the globe and despite the pandemic, it has continued to see strong customer demand, especially when it comes to its limited-production models such as the 765LT Coupe and Spider or the Elva.
