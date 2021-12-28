2022 McLaren Artura Delayed Yet Again, It Will Be Awhile

McLaren Artura deliveries will suffer yet another delay. This time, customers will have to wait several more months until delivery, and there is no fix in sight. Other McLaren vehicles might be affected, and deliveries could be delayed on other models as well.
Initially, the British marque planned to deliver almost forty percent of all Artura orders in 2022. The Artura is the third electrified McLaren, and it was supposed to bring new customers and rake in orders. Sadly, no matter how many people make an order for an Artura, the situation will not improve in any way.
As Automotive News (sub. Req.) has learned, the McLaren Artura will be delayed because of the global semiconductor shortage, as company officials have confirmed.
The new target date for initial deliveries has been moved to July 2022. Some customers were supposed to get a new Artura as early as September 2022, but that has not happened.
McLaren's Artura comes with a 120-degree V6 engine called M630, which has a hot-vee layout. It is narrower and shorter than the M840T V8 unit. Official specs announce a 0-60 mph (0-97 km/h) sprint in just three seconds, while the top speed is 205 mph (ca. 330 kph).
The Artura can travel up to 30 kilometers (ca. 18 miles) on electric power alone. Charging the 7.4 kWh battery from zero to 80 percent takes two and a half hours.
The plug-in hybrid McLaren Artura starts at $225,000 in the U.S. market, and that is without including freight. There are several trim levels to choose from, and the car can be delivered with Pirelli tires available in winter, track-only, or summer versions.
On the latter matter, regardless of choice, the right tires for this McLaren, as well as others that have received dedicated units, need to have the MC-C marker on their sidewalls. Otherwise, even if those tires do have the same size specification and respect the manufacturer and models that are recommended, they might not be the right ones for the vehicle.
