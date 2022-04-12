The McLaren F1 LM Key to Rule Them All Fetches Ridiculous Sum at Auction

With only six copies produced, including the prototype, and a value that delves deep into the eight-digit territory as one of them sold for almost $20 million (!) nearly three years ago, the McLaren F1 LM is simply out of reach for us mere mortals.
But what about an all-original memorabilia tied to the track-oriented version of the McLaren F1, like say… a key? Well, if such an item was on your shopping list, then you’re a little late, as one of them recently changed hands on CollectingCars, for a rather ridiculous sum.
The bid started at AU$4,000 (equal to US$2,972), and when the virtual gavel hit the table a few hours ago, this one-of-a-kind piece ended up going for AU$7,107, or US$5,281 at the current exchange rates. So, what makes it that special? Well, in case you missed it, we already said ‘one-of-a-kind,’ and it is the key (pun intended) thing here.
Comprising a bespoke carbon fiber case, made in four parts, with a rare earth magnet between the layers, it is decorated by the LM logo in Papaya Orange. As the vendor explains, the hinge and screws were not installed here, but they did accompany the product, alongside the certificate of authenticity, signed by Derek Waelend, who was McLaren’s Manufacturing Director back then.
If you already checked out the pictures shared in our gallery, then you know that the actual key is blank. That said, it is obvious that no one will be able to unlock a real McLaren F1 LM with it. Nonetheless, it is the only prototype ever made by the British exotic car firm, and since we reckon we won’t see it on the market anytime soon, we had to share it with you. So, do you think it went for a bit too much, or is the sum justifiable?
The bid started at AU$4,000 (equal to US$2,972), and when the virtual gavel hit the table a few hours ago, this one-of-a-kind piece ended up going for AU$7,107, or US$5,281 at the current exchange rates. So, what makes it that special? Well, in case you missed it, we already said ‘one-of-a-kind,’ and it is the key (pun intended) thing here.
Comprising a bespoke carbon fiber case, made in four parts, with a rare earth magnet between the layers, it is decorated by the LM logo in Papaya Orange. As the vendor explains, the hinge and screws were not installed here, but they did accompany the product, alongside the certificate of authenticity, signed by Derek Waelend, who was McLaren’s Manufacturing Director back then.
If you already checked out the pictures shared in our gallery, then you know that the actual key is blank. That said, it is obvious that no one will be able to unlock a real McLaren F1 LM with it. Nonetheless, it is the only prototype ever made by the British exotic car firm, and since we reckon we won’t see it on the market anytime soon, we had to share it with you. So, do you think it went for a bit too much, or is the sum justifiable?