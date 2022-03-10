Meet the New Artura-Branded McLaren F1 Car, Now with Additional Black Accents

I think we all know by now that everything we’ve seen so far with regards to new F1 cars should be taken with a pinch of salt. Teams have been upgrading their 2022 challengers ever since they were unveiled throughout February, and by upgrading, I mean both in terms of aerodynamics as well as visuals.
The new MCL36 was designed under the watchful eye of Mclaren technical boss James Key and assembled at the outfit’s facilities in Woking. Aside from its new ground effects-inspired design, this year’s car also comes with a heavily updated livery compared to last year’s MCL35M racer.
Now, when McLaren first showed us the MCL36, it featured this interesting color combination of Fluro Papaya (Papaya Orange) and a so-called New Blue, clearly inspired by last year’s special Gulf livery, which the outfit used during the Monaco Grand Prix weekend. Then there was the black, mostly found on the lower half of the car.
I hope you weren’t too fond of that color theme because McLaren just upgraded it in time for pre-season testing in Bahrain (the second round of pre-season tests), where now you have a lot more black, especially on the engine cover, but also less of that New Blue. The idea, it would seem, was to create a stronger contrast between orange and black.
However, that’s not the only novelty, because the British outfit also decided to use McLaren Artura branding on the very top of the engine cover, which from a marketing standpoint, makes perfect sense.
The Artura, much like a modern-day Formula 1 car, is a hybrid. Of course, it’s a plug-in hybrid, not a conventional one, but it’s easy to understand why the supercar-maker would vote in favor of such a promotional strategy.
A quick recap on the Artura: it packs a 3.0-liter twin turbocharged V6 unit, working alongside a 70-kW electric motor and a 7.4 kWh battery. Altogether, the system produces a combined output of 671 hp (680 ps) and 531 lb-ft (720 Nm) of torque.
