McLaren Artura Debuts as 671 HP Hybrid Supercar With 19 Miles of EV Range

We know that many supercar companies are working on a hybridized powertrain, but today, McLaren jumped the gun with its stunning new Artura model . It's their first series-produced hybrid model that promises amazing specs without compromising on style. 43 photos



Combined, they add up to a pretty impressive 671 hp. According to McLaren, the 0 to 62 mph (100 km) sprint time is 3.0 seconds, which makes it just 0.2 of a second slower than the P1 hypercar. McLarens always punch way above their weight, so we suspect the car is actually more powerful and faster than officially claimed, perhaps even a match for some V12 supercars if they're a little older.



The plug-in hybrid part comes from five lithium-ion modules with a combined capacity of 7.4 kilowatt -hours. They add weight, of course, but the whole thing still only about 3,303 pounds (or 1,496 kg). The crucial thing is that with an all-electric driving range of 19 miles or 30 km, the Artura might be able to go into cities that are otherwise unfriendly towards supercars.



Crucially, it's also a looker, maybe not to the same level as a Ferrari Roma. But the perfect mid-engined proportions have been wrapped in just enough creases, vents, and flying buttresses. Is it worth $225,000? Let us know in the comments.



