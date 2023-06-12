850-HP Juggernaut 6x6 Razorback Can Save You and 10 of Your Friends From the Apocalypse

In the never-ending quest to spin the automotive world around its heels and stand out in any crowd – both the right and wrong ones – companies that play with CUVs, SUVs, and trucks have reached new extremes. And, sometimes, those do not even care about a potential apocalypse when they have doomsday-beating 6x6 devices.
In case you have not guessed already, we are again talking about a member of the 6x6 off-road sector. This niche has exploded in recent years due to transforming 'tame' off-road SUVs and pickup trucks into veritable three-wheeled (on each side) beasts that can go anywhere and anytime. Some companies even extracted a way of living out of the entire madness and dressed up accordingly – including the names of their products.
The relatively 'crazy' folks over at Apocalypse 6x6 (yep, that's the actual name of the company) reside in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and have become renowned around the worlds of 6x6 enthusiasts with their products based on the unsuspecting Jeep Gladiator (Hellfire, Sinister 6, Doomsday), Ram 1500 and TRX (Super Truck, Warlord, and Juggernaut), or Ford Bronco (Darkhorse – no relationship with the S650 Ford Mustang Dark Horse), as well as their prices that are reasonably acceptable for such kinds of transformations – ranging from $150k with a turbo diesel engine to over $250k for the 850-hp Juggernaut packing a Hellcat engine.
But since they don't play nice with stuff like the Ford F-150 Raptor or Toyota Tundra as far as 6x6 commissions go, we have overlooked them most recently – aside from checking out the latest Forgiato shoes for the occasional Bronco 6x6 showcase or looking at 'normal' stuff like a Kevlar-coated 1,000-hp GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 lifted on 38s, that is. But we will rectify the omissions with something that may never be unseen, even in the vastly crazy field of 6x6 makeovers.
Thus, meet the Apocalypse Juggernaut 6x6 Razorback off-road pickup truck. It's a Juggernaut, all right, complete with the 850-hp Hellcat engine package. Still, it's also something that the world may never (un)see again – "not only do you get all the incredible on- and off-road features of a Juggernaut, like 6-wheel drive, 850-horsepower Hemi V8 Hellcat engine, a Kevlar-coated exterior, a luxurious weatherproof interior, power steps, steel Grumper and slate-piled rear bumper," but you can also fit four friends or family inside the truck and another six passengers in the bed area!
Do notice that the latter seats are only accessible with a unique ladder, that they are all removable to make way for hauling toys and other gizmos instead of human individuals, and that the weather or elements will not destroy the beautiful seats because they are treated with marine-grade materials, the same ones used on luxury yachts. Even better, the new Juggernaut 6x6 Razorback version is already available from the specialty manufacturer, and it's "ready to rock" for 'just' $259,999!
