Maybe Ford Should Consider Bringing Back the Thunderbird Super Coupe as a Nimble GT

The second largest Detroit automaker is keeping itself busy these days, with its Cologne, Germany-based technical center ready to electrify Europe thanks to its EV ambitions and first-ever carbon-neutral assembly plant certification. Oh, and the Mustang also became a GT racer.
With ambitions that soar as high as becoming the strategic F1 partner to Oracle Red Bull Racing from 2026 in the race to develop a hybrid power unit to supply engines to both Red Bull and AlphaTauri, it's no wonder that Ford is trying to tap into all reservoirs of motorsport. And with the recent 24 hours of Le Mans having concluded its intensely fought centennial edition, there was no better time for the Blue Oval to showcase its Ford Mustang Dark Horse-based GT3 race car that will compete in the category starting next year.
Of course, it's a little ironic that the US automaker wants to compete at the highest levels of motorsport but does not have a flagship hero sports car anymore since the departure to the plains of car Valhalla of the 3.5-liter twin-turbo EcoBoost V6-powered Ford GT supercar. Fans of the brand would probably welcome with open arms even a grand tourer loosely based on the Mustang pony car or Dark Horse muscle version, for lack of anything else. Well, at least they got their wish granted in the imaginative realm of digital car content creators, if not the real world.
Jim, the virtual artist known as jlord8 on social media, has a habit of interrupting his usual travels around 'imagination land' for hyped or newly released models – and now gives us an example of how to mix both categories. Undoubtedly, the S650 seventh-generation Ford Mustang (especially its Dark Horse iterations) is one of the most significant arrivals on the market of the year, hyped beyond belief across North America. And it's a natural source of interest for this pixel master, of course.
But the author also remembered the 'moments' when Ford was the parent company for exotics like Aston Martin and wanted to use as a source of inspiration their latest (and arguably greatest) DB12 grand tourer to perform a dreamy revival. More precisely, the digital expert CGI-sliced and diced the Ford Mustang Dark Horse and Aston Martin DB12 to bring back to life the iconic Ford Thunderbird personal luxury car produced from 1955 to 2005 across eleven iterations.
And he also had a specific target for the reinvention – the tenth generation's supercharged V6 version, aka the 'Super Coupe.' Unsurprisingly, the opinions about this reborn, modern-day T-Bird Super Coupe were divided, some appreciating the possibility of an affordable grand tourer from Ford while others thinking that something from the Blue Oval stable like the current Taurus sold in Asia and the Middle East would be more appropriate for a mash-up with the mighty Mustang Dark Horse.
