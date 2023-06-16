Ford Explorer EV Teams Up With 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' Summer Blockbuster

The Ford Explorer is one of the most ubiquitous cars one can think of, and it's getting a pretty significant upgrade (or downgrade, depending on your point of view) as it's going electric. But launching a new car needs some hype, so Ford is looking to make a connection between this new SUV and another famous "explorer", Indiana Jones.
This partnership seems fitting, as Ford is currently on what is an exploratory journey for a company known for producing pickup trucks and roaring V8 pony cars. But as weird as it is to see all manufacturers depart from what made them special in the first place, everyone must get with the times and adapt.
And Ford is definitely doing this with the new Explorer EV, which embraces electrification and wears its heart on its sleeve. That's apparent in Ford's promotional video that shows the Explorer going on a global adventure against the backdrop of an Indiana Jones theme song. This is certainly a creative ad campaign showcasing the Explorer's rich heritage through a familiar lens.
Of course, this movie is the fifth installment in the series, and the Explorer has already reached its sixth generation. The future-facing nostalgia trip is amplified by the visuals, a staple of the movie franchise, and a silhouette that movie fans hold dear.
And just in case this wasn't quite enough to pique your interest, there's plenty of information available on what can be expected from the all-new electrified Explorer. Chief among the features touted by Ford is the Explorer's DC fast-charging capability, with the car able to whip into shape and go from 10 to 80 percent charge in just 25 minutes.
Coupled with the over 300-miles of range that have been promised for the top trims, you get a car that probably won't give you any sort of range anxiety. Now, while battery capacity is the main talking point for electric vehicles, other elements also matter to the average consumer, like practicality.
Undoubtedly, the new Explorer will be a relatively practical car, as that's always been a part of the appeal for this nameplate. However, the new vehicle strives to improve on that, offering some cool stuff on the inside, like a 17-liter MegaConsole in the center that's big enough to fit a 15-inch laptop (or a particular golden chalice lost to time).
Another fascinating storage gimmick involves the 15-inch center touchscreen. What it can do here is move (raise and lower) it through an over 30-degree arc, granting you access to a storage compartment that Ford calls My Private Locker.
This disguised compartment is an excellent fit for a vehicle now associated with Indiana Jones and hidden treasure, bringing an element of fun to Ford's latest ad. And just in case this famous movie explorer isn't enough to drive home the point of the Explorer EV's capabilities, the car will soon be taken on a world tour by travel content creator Lexie Alford (also known as Lexie Limitless).
