2024 VW T-Cross Says No To Camouflage, Facelifted Small Crossover Spied Naked

It is not entirely uncommon for upcoming vehicles to get scooped with no vinyl stickers wrapped around their bodies, but it doesn't happen that often. In this case, Volkswagen said a definitive no to camouflage regarding the 2024 T-Cross, as the facelifted subcompact crossover was caught naked on public roads.
Set to replace the current iteration that has been around since the end of 2018, the 2024 Volkswagen T-Cross will feature some minor design changes. You are going to need a side-by-side comparison with its predecessor to tell what's new, as the Wolfsburg auto brand has only modestly revised it.
New headlamps with a slightly slimmer styling flank the grille that has a new pattern. With the faux underbody protection protruding more into it, the bumper is new and sports different side trim and repositioned front parking sensors. At the opposite end, it has a new bumper with similar trim to the one at the front, larger reflectors, and new taillights. The tailgate and spoiler above the rear windscreen carry over. And don't mind the sensors on the wheels and roof because they are there for testing purposes.
The interior remains hidden for now, but it could get a few updates of its own. Volkswagen might improve the quality of certain materials, and the two main screens, the infotainment system and digital gauges, could get new software. It is possible that they will revise the center console and steering wheel, though you shouldn't hold your breath for any major stylistic upgrades.
The same goes for the powertrain family, where the 2024 VW T-Cross will allegedly feature the same 1.0 and 1.5-liter engines. Don't look for a diesel unit anymore, with the 1.6-liter TDI having been axed from the current family. All versions of the small crossover will be front-wheel drive, with a manual or an automatic transmission, depending on the grade, directing the yet unknown torque to the wheels. The facelifted T-Cross will retain the MQB A0 platform used on other subcompact vehicles made by Volkswagen, including the Polo, SEAT Arona, and Skoda Kamiq.
Like the technical secrets, the unveiling date remains unknown for now, with Volkswagen still keeping it close to its chest. Nonetheless, with the testing and fine-tuning phase of the car nearing its end, we reckon it wouldn't be long until they pull the wraps off its body. Certain outlets believe it will be due sometime next year, but we think it might be unveiled towards the end of 2023. It is possible that the first units will arrive at dealers in early 2024, and the United States will not be on the list, as Volkswagen will keep it away from our market. But would you wish they wouldn't?
New headlamps with a slightly slimmer styling flank the grille that has a new pattern. With the faux underbody protection protruding more into it, the bumper is new and sports different side trim and repositioned front parking sensors. At the opposite end, it has a new bumper with similar trim to the one at the front, larger reflectors, and new taillights. The tailgate and spoiler above the rear windscreen carry over. And don't mind the sensors on the wheels and roof because they are there for testing purposes.
The interior remains hidden for now, but it could get a few updates of its own. Volkswagen might improve the quality of certain materials, and the two main screens, the infotainment system and digital gauges, could get new software. It is possible that they will revise the center console and steering wheel, though you shouldn't hold your breath for any major stylistic upgrades.
The same goes for the powertrain family, where the 2024 VW T-Cross will allegedly feature the same 1.0 and 1.5-liter engines. Don't look for a diesel unit anymore, with the 1.6-liter TDI having been axed from the current family. All versions of the small crossover will be front-wheel drive, with a manual or an automatic transmission, depending on the grade, directing the yet unknown torque to the wheels. The facelifted T-Cross will retain the MQB A0 platform used on other subcompact vehicles made by Volkswagen, including the Polo, SEAT Arona, and Skoda Kamiq.
Like the technical secrets, the unveiling date remains unknown for now, with Volkswagen still keeping it close to its chest. Nonetheless, with the testing and fine-tuning phase of the car nearing its end, we reckon it wouldn't be long until they pull the wraps off its body. Certain outlets believe it will be due sometime next year, but we think it might be unveiled towards the end of 2023. It is possible that the first units will arrive at dealers in early 2024, and the United States will not be on the list, as Volkswagen will keep it away from our market. But would you wish they wouldn't?