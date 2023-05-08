Facelifted 2024 VW T-Cross Dares You To Spot the Changes

Fans of Volkswagen's high-riding models have several new things to look forward to, like the all-new Tiguan that's bound to hit the market in a few months and a mid-cycle refresh for the Touareg flagship. It would be best if they do not forget about the T-Cross either, as this crossover of subcompact proportions is also in the process of being refreshed.
We've been treated to spy shots of prototypes testing worldwide for a few months. The latest tester was snapped in the Wolfsburg brand's home market, and the scoops show what seems to be a barely disguised prototype. But make no mistake, because the camouflage is clever, as it was molded to trick bystanders into thinking they're looking at the outgoing iteration.
Pulling out a couple of pictures of the current Volkswagen T-Cross reveals that the facelift has new graphics for the headlamps. Although about the same size as before, the grille is also new, just like the bumper, which has a larger central air intake in the middle, repositioned fog lamps, and more prominent black cladding on the lower part. The lower parts of the doors were hidden beneath more cladding, just like the lower section of the rear bumper. Repositioned reflectors and new taillight graphics are part of the novelties out back, and we can see that the model's name is still being displayed on the tailgate. The wheels carry over for now, but we expect more options for enhanced personalization.
Don't hold your breath for any critical updates under the hood, where it will likely soldier on with the same small gasoline units. 1.0- and turbo’d 1.5-liter engines should still be available for the upcoming T-Cross, though we certainly would not act surprised if Volkswagen modestly revised them. If anything, they could be a bit less polluting and slightly more frugal. Diesel will no longer be on the menu, as the 1.6-liter TDI was already axed from the current T-Cross, and it will probably be kept away from the facelifted iteration.
Transmission options should still include manual and automatic units, and no all-wheel-drive system will be available, as all cars will be front-wheel drive only. You can blame that on the MQB A0 construction, which underpins the VW Polo, SEAT Arona, Ibiza, Audi A1, Skoda Fabia and Scala, and other subcompact vehicles made by the Volkswagen Group.
Previous reports claim the facelifted T-Cross is due next year, with the first units arriving at dealers in selected markets not long after the presentation. It will still not end up in the United States, where the larger Taos will continue to act as the brand's entry-level crossover. But would you have bought one if Volkswagen sold it over here?
