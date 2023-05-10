Ford Recalls Previously Recalled Explorer SUVs Over Incomplete Software Update

Ford is rightfully referred to as fix or repair daily, found on the road dead, and – get this – frequently overhauled, rarely driven. The Dearborn-based automaker's quality leaves much to be desired, much to the ire of chief executive officer Jim Farley. On the other hand, the Ford Motor Company is actively tackling its quality woes.
The latest example in this regard comes from a 2024 Mustang launch team member, who reported three main quality-related problems that are currently being addressed: body panel fitment issues, electrical issues, and valve issues affecting the fourth-gen Coyote V8.
This particular story isn't about the seventh-gen Mustang, though. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has recently published an update on recall number 22V-255 from April 2022, which comprised 262,936 examples of the Explorer. These mid-sized utility vehicles received a powertrain control module software update with code designed to engage the electronic parking brake when shifting into park.
However, 674 vehicles received an update that didn't contain the aforementioned code. Adding insult to injury, the rear axle horizontal mounting bolt is prone to fracture, causing the driveshaft to disconnect. Retailers nationwide have been instructed to properly update said vehicles. According to the federal watchdog, owner notifications will be mailed by the end of May 2023.
Ford recommends Explorer owners contact customer service for additional information. Running the vehicle identification number on the NHTSA's website is another way of telling if one's vehicle is recalled or not. 2020 to 2022 models are called back, beginning with the rear-wheel-drive 2.3L EcoBoost.
Affected variants also include the 3.3-liter gasser, 3.3-liter hybrid, and 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6-powered ST. Expected to receive a mid-cycle refresh in the latter half of 2023 for the 2024 model year, the Explorer is Ford's best-selling unibody. The best-selling vehicle to feature the Blue Oval remains the F-Series pickup.
In the first quarter of 2023, the Explorer improved 35.86 percent over the first three months of 2022, clocking 58,061 deliveries in the United States market. Last year, it racked up a whopping 207,673 deliveries, representing a small downturn from 2021's 219,871.
Codenamed U625 and based on the CD6 rear-drive platform that Lincoln also uses for the Aviator, the Explorer starts at $36,760 sans destination charge compared to $37,945 for the front-biased Edge and $37,745 for the four-door Bronco. The 2023 model is available in eight grades. The most basic of trim levels comes with SYNC 3 infotainment, an 8.0-inch touchscreen, 18-inch aluminum wheels, Ford Co-Pilot360 driver-assist tech, and FordPass Connect.
At the uppermost end of the spectrum, the King Ranch can be yours for a cool $54,075 before taxes and extras. The real stars, however, are the off-road-oriented Timberline at $49k and the go-faster ST at $50k.
All Explorers, including those equipped with the 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6, feature 10-speed automatics. The 10R60, to be more precise, which is called this way after the number of forward ratios, rear-drive applications, and max input torque of 600 Nm (443 pound-feet).
