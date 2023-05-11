autoevolution
 

Ford Recalls Explorer Police Interceptor Utility Vehicles to Address Software Issue

The Ford Explorer first received a police-rated package in 1993. Come 2012, it joined the Police Interceptor family of vehicles. Currently the best-selling police vehicle in the United States of America, the Explorer Police Interceptor Utility has been called back to the tune of 521 examples of the breed over a software issue affecting the 12.1-inch integrated computer screen.
On March 21, the Dearborn-based automaker was informed of the aforementioned concern by a law enforcement agency. If the integrated computer screen's display is turned off via the display on/off button, the backup camera image doesn't appear on the display.

Not only a safety issue, but said condition is a noncompliance with federal motor vehicle safety standard number 111 as well. The Critical Concern Review Group then found out that the Feature Systems engineering team within Ford had already identified this problem in early March 2023 during feature testing.

After more testing with the supplier of the integrated computer screen – Lansing-based Lectronix – the safety boffins finally approved a field action. The remedy comes in the form of a software update designed to turn on the display when the gear lever is placed in reverse. Dealers have already been informed of this recall, dubbed 23V-305 as per the NHTSA's documentation.

The affected vehicles were produced for the 2020 through 2022 model years between June 26, 2020 and October 7, 2022. A feature requirements interpretation error is blamed for the recall condition, with the original software of the integrated computer screen failing to override the state of the display from off to on when placing the automatic transmission into reverse gear.

According to Ford's NHTSA report, the integrated computer screen – part number AMLB5J -10F884- BB – had been discontinued from series production on October 7, 2022. Law enforcement agencies can expect to receive mailed notifications no later than June 2.

Ford's website still shows a 12.1-inch integrated computer screen as being available, most likely a different ICS from the suspect design. Essentially a portrait-oriented touchscreen, the ICS also integrates the SYNC infotainment system. At press time, a grand total of three powerplants can be had in the police-spec Explorer, beginning with a direct-injected 3.3L V6.

The second-largest automaker of the Big Three in Detroit also sweetens the deal with a hybrid built around the 3.3L V6 that Ford refers to as Cyclone. As for the final entry, a force-fed V6 with a displacement of 3.0 liters can be specified with 400 horsepower and 415 pound-feet (563 Nm) on deck. Those figures may come as familiar because that's the Explorer ST's engine.

Codenamed Nano, the 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6 rolled out for the 2017 model year in the Lincoln MKZ and Continental. Other applications include the Aviator, Bronco Raptor, and Ranger Raptor. The latter has recently made its debut in US attire. Similar to the Bronco and Bronco Raptor, the 2024 model year Ford Ranger and Ranger Raptor are produced for the US market at the Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne.
 Download: Ford Explorer Police Interceptor Utility ICS recall (PDF)

About the author: Mircea Panait
Mircea Panait profile photo

After a 1:43 scale model of a Ferrari 250 GTO sparked Mircea's interest for cars when he was a kid, an early internship at Top Gear sealed his career path. He's most interested in muscle cars and American trucks, but he takes a passing interest in quirky kei cars as well.
Full profile

 

