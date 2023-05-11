1968 Ford Mustang DIY Project Will See Derelict Hardtop Morph Into Wide 'Eleanor' Fastback

Although it seems like everyone is voraciously snatching every piece of 2024 Ford Mustang news they can get their hands and eyes on, some people are still dwelling in the past and want to take matters into their hands for a bit of vintage yet modern homage to the days of the original pony car.
Born in early 1964 and with production lasting until the summer of 1973, the first iteration of the legendary Ford Mustang was almost perfect to set up the iconic heritage. And what wasn't great in the first OEM place was covered in Hollywood mascara to make it perfect – at least for 60 seconds or so. Of course, movie fans might have guessed it already – we will talk about independent filmmaker H. B. "Toby" Halicki's 1974 film Gone in 60 Seconds and its Eleanor Ford Mustang superstar.
Almost half a century has passed since the custom Ford Mustang appeared in the flick, but it's still nearly as famous as the green example featured in the epic Steve McQueen Bullit. Well, since both feature some mighty car chases, the cult following is well warranted for either. Oh, yeah, there was also a remake with Nicholas Cage and Angelina Jolie made in 2000, so perhaps that is where all the Eleanor-style restomod craze originates. Anyway, the fact is that while some folks are eagerly awaiting the first summer deliveries of the S650-generation 2024 Ford Mustang, others are in their garage tinkering at a heap of junk.
At least such is the case here with Emmanuel Brito, the virtual artist better known as personalizatuauto on social media, who takes us on a new journey of rendering-to-reality Eleanor discovery to focus our attention on Jason Kinney (aka the_gray_ghost5.0 on social media), the proud owner of an R32 Nissan Skyline GTS-T and the DIY tinkerer around a 1968 Ford Mustang Coupe. As it turns out, the sports car fan seeks full do-it-yourself glory as he will attempt to modify the two-door hardtop into a SportsRoof fastback and an Eleanor-style tribute.
Well, that's quite a significant endeavor, and he's not even halfway through the production process at the moment. Luckily, the pixel master has already done his rendering-to-reality homework, and we can admire the outcome without breaking a sweat – or losing any time while patiently waiting for the build project to be complete in the real world. As such, here is the widebody 1968 Ford Mustang Fastback as it is supposed to look when all is said and done – albeit only in CGI. Still, the Eleanor-like restomod sports car feels fast and furious thanks to the massive body modifications it will receive, the thoroughly lowered stance, and the stunning ESR Wheels dressed in gray and crimson and featuring such big lips!
Almost half a century has passed since the custom Ford Mustang appeared in the flick, but it's still nearly as famous as the green example featured in the epic Steve McQueen Bullit. Well, since both feature some mighty car chases, the cult following is well warranted for either. Oh, yeah, there was also a remake with Nicholas Cage and Angelina Jolie made in 2000, so perhaps that is where all the Eleanor-style restomod craze originates. Anyway, the fact is that while some folks are eagerly awaiting the first summer deliveries of the S650-generation 2024 Ford Mustang, others are in their garage tinkering at a heap of junk.
At least such is the case here with Emmanuel Brito, the virtual artist better known as personalizatuauto on social media, who takes us on a new journey of rendering-to-reality Eleanor discovery to focus our attention on Jason Kinney (aka the_gray_ghost5.0 on social media), the proud owner of an R32 Nissan Skyline GTS-T and the DIY tinkerer around a 1968 Ford Mustang Coupe. As it turns out, the sports car fan seeks full do-it-yourself glory as he will attempt to modify the two-door hardtop into a SportsRoof fastback and an Eleanor-style tribute.
Well, that's quite a significant endeavor, and he's not even halfway through the production process at the moment. Luckily, the pixel master has already done his rendering-to-reality homework, and we can admire the outcome without breaking a sweat – or losing any time while patiently waiting for the build project to be complete in the real world. As such, here is the widebody 1968 Ford Mustang Fastback as it is supposed to look when all is said and done – albeit only in CGI. Still, the Eleanor-like restomod sports car feels fast and furious thanks to the massive body modifications it will receive, the thoroughly lowered stance, and the stunning ESR Wheels dressed in gray and crimson and featuring such big lips!