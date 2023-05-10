2024 Lexus TX Shows Fictional Color Choices for New Three-Row Family Crossover SUV

The Japanese automaker Toyota is hedging its bets for the North American region from all directions, shapes, and sizes - both with its namesake brand and the luxury arm Lexus.
For example, the former has 'attacked' its US customers with many fresh instances like the reintroduction of the Crown nameplate as the S235 crossover-sedan, the arrival of the Prius 'Hybrid Reborn' including in Prime plug-in hybrid form, the swap of the little C-HR for the Corolla Cross Hybrid, the cooler 2024 Corolla Nightshade family, the adventurous Trailhunter trim, or the upcoming 2024 Grand Highlander.
Frankly, the latter model would be the most important novelty of the year if not for the impending arrival of the one mid-size pickup truck to rule them all – the 2024 Toyota Tacoma. The fourth generation of the best-seller nameplate is just around the corner, and already the competitors feel enough heat they made the D41 Nissan Frontier standalone for North America; all-new generations of the Chevy Colorado and GMC Canyon, and even Ford finally dropped by with the 2024 Ford Ranger and Ranger Raptor in US specification.
But Toyota's luxury division Lexus does not want to fall behind the curve, either. As such, has anyone noticed that the premium Japanese automaker has congested the area of $35k to $63k crossover and SUV models with the UX, NX, RZ (EV), RX, and GX series – both in ICE-powered and hybrid or PHEV form? From there, a sizeable gap forms up to the LX flagship, which kicks off at an MSRP of more than $92k. Naturally, that means Lexus could fill out the void with something new and exciting – like a ritzier take on the 2024 Grand Highlander, perhaps?
No worries, the 2024 Lexus TX sibling is coming, as recently announced by the inaugural teaser, which goes to show that if anyone is unsatisfied with the luxury amenities offered by the 2024 Grand Highlander family-oriented three-row SUV, Lexus will be much obliged and happy to snatch a fatter bank check by way of a better-appointed TX model series. Officially, little is known about the model that could slot between the RX and off-road-dedicated body-on-frame GX, save for the fact that it will act as a potential heir to the Lexus RX-L. Unofficially, on the other hand, we already have the powertrain choices via patent fillings referring to the TX 350, hybrid TX 500h, and plug-in hybrid TX 550h+.
Additionally, the Halo oto channel on YT provides fresh automotive info corroborated with their virtual designs; now there is a fresh CGI take on the Lexus TX that gives us a potential look at the more luxurious amenities based on the 2024 Grand Highlander profile. Plus, there is also a nice color choice to see which one looks better for standing out in the soccer mom and hockey dad crowds! Cool, right?
