New Ford Mustang Morphs Into an Elegant Wagon With a CGI Twist, Should They Build It?

With deliveries set to commence in the coming months, the new-gen Ford Mustang has yet to gallop into customers' hands. However, it has already been subjected to several tests and is a star in the rendering world.
We've seen multiple unofficial takes on the S650 so far, which have imagined it in various shapes and sizes. Our favorites by far are the ones dressing it to look like the upcoming Shelby GT500, which is rumored to launch in 2025 as a 2026 model.
What should enthusiasts expect from the future range-topping flavor of the new-gen Ford Mustang series? Why, a beefed-up design, obviously, with large intakes in the front bumper, fender flares, fat side skirts, aggressive diffuser, and elegant racing stripes running across its length. The special badging will further decorate the model that will ride on exclusive wheels, featuring a re-tuned chassis and bigger brakes.
We do not know anything about the engine, but we'd bet our bottom dollar that it will be a V8. Logic dictates that a supercharger will back it up, and some believe it will be assisted by electricity. One thing is certain: it will be far punchier than its predecessor, which has 760 hp available via the right pedal. The supercharged 5.2-liter V8 kicks out 625 lb-ft (847 Nm) of torque, rocketing it to 60 mph (97 kph) in roughly three seconds and allowing it to run the quarter mile in ten seconds in the dry, with a skilled driver at the helm.
It will be a while until the Blue Oval greenlights the new Mustang Shelby GT500, and by then, Dodge's upcoming muscle car will probably roam the streets as a battery-electric vehicle. The rumor mill speaks of Chevy turning the Camaro into a sub-brand. Either that or using the nameplate on an electric sedan. One thing that we won't see is a wagon based on a muscle car, as such body styles have lost ground to crossovers and SUVs in the past few years. But this hasn't stopped certain rendering artists from turning various models into veritable family cars.
The latest unofficial take came from kelsonik on social media, and it imagines the new Ford Mustang as an elegant estate. It has an extended roof ending above the tailgate, shorter front doors, a pair of extra doors added behind them, and a few other tweaks that make it more practical than the real thing, sprinkled with a very generous cargo area. We absolutely love the Shooting Brake-like design portrayed here and would support such a model. But it ultimately comes down to what the market dictates, so would you be willing to opt for such a car instead of a high rider? Work that keyboard in the comments area and let us know.
