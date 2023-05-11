Rendered Three-Door BMW M2 Shows Mercedes What Real Shooting Brakes Should Look Like

There is an entirely new BMW M2 out there, and unless you've been living under a rock these past few months, you know it was unveiled last fall. It's all new inside and out and promises to be better in every aspect than its predecessor, which was and still is a great driver's car.
If it's one thing that BMW's designers should have done better with, that's the exterior design. The new M2 has a controversial styling, defined by many sharp lines combined with the occasional soft curves. No matter how you put it, it won't win any beauty contests. But who knows, maybe the design will eventually grow on us as it did with the Bangle-era 5er and M5. The latest-gen M3 and M4, with their oversized kidney grilles, are not quite there yet, but at least they don't look that flashy anymore.
Onlookers will still be able to tell the new BMW M2 apart from its 2 Series Coupe siblings. It has a different bumper up front with large air intakes, similar styling for the rear bumper, fatter side skirts, swollen up fenders, a small trunk lid spoiler, and quad exhaust tips out back with cutouts in the new diffuser. The wheels, with their concave appearance, uprated brakes visible from behind them, retuned chassis, typical M logos, and a few other bits and bobs, will further signal its beefed-up presence, placing it in a superior league.
Fortunately, despite not being that good-looking compared to its predecessor, the new-gen M2 has at least the firepower to back up that flashy and aggressive design. It uses a twin-turbo 3.0-liter straight-six engine in a world where two of its biggest rivals, the Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 and the Audi RS 3 Sedan, have two and one cylinders less, respectively. The mill pushes out 454 hp (460 ps/338 kW) and 406 lb-ft (550 Nm) of torque, working in conjunction with a six-speed manual or an eight-speed automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive. BMW says the 0-60 mph (0-97 kph) takes 4.1 and 3.9 seconds, respectively, and top speed stands at 155 or 177 mph (250/285 kph), with the latter being reserved for cars equipped with the optional M Driver's Pack.
Over the last half a year or so, there have been numerous unofficial attempts at trying to beautify the all-new BMW M2. Some renderings were well received by the online audience, whereas others were a bit too ridiculous. As for some of the latest that we came across, which have sugardesign_1 on social media behind them, they imagine it in a three-door body style. The pixel manipulator calls it the BMW M2 Touring, but it's more of a Shooting Brake. This proposal is so Shooting Brake-y that it would make Mercedes jealous if it were to happen, and we think it'd sell just as good, if not better, than the two-door coupe. But would you go for one if they made it? We would, and we're not ashamed to admit it.
