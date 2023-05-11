New Audi RS 7 Sedan Gunning for the BMW M5, Possible Mule Caught Testing With Plug-In Tech

Enthusiasts have been practically begging Audi Sport to launch a sedan version of the RS 6, and it appears they have finally listened. It won't be known as the Audi RS 6 Sedan, as the four-ring brand's naming scheme points towards it being christened the RS 7. Instead of a liftback body style, it will be offered as a four-door sedan – or so it appears anyway.
A mysterious mule was recently snapped testing in the Alps by our spy photographers, and it seems to mix the A6 Sedan with the RS 6 Avant of the current generation. More particularly, the face of the RS 6 Avant was transplanted to the body of the A6 Sedan. The car has fender flares suggesting wider tracks and sports a dual exhaust system with visible tailpipes. The side skirts are fatter, and the five-spoke concave wheels reveal a beefed-up braking system behind them.
But why call it the RS 7 (information still needs to be confirmed) and not the RS 6? For the simple fact that the German automaker is planning to rename some of its vehicles, using even numbers for EVs and odd numbers for models packing internal combustion engines. But the new RS 7, assuming the pictured tester is a mule of the upcoming BMW M5 and Mercedes-AMG E 63 rival from Audi, will feature electric assistance. The warning sticker on the front windscreen and the charging port reveal that it will be a plug-in hybrid.
As you can expect, details surrounding the powertrain are inexistent. Nevertheless, we can speculate on how it might get an electrified assembly from the Porsche Panamera and remind you how the Turbo S E-Hybrid version of the more upscale model uses a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 and an electric motor. It develops a combined 690 hp (700 ps/515 kW) and 641 lb-ft (869 Nm) of torque in the Porsche, allowing it to sprint to 60 mph (97 kph) in 3.0 seconds with the Sport Chrono Package. Fit it with summer tires, and you're looking at a top speed of 196 mph (315 kph) or 87 mph (140 kph) in the electric mode, whose range is rated at 31 miles (50 km) on the WLTP cycle.
Assuming it gets this powertrain, the upcoming Audi RS 7 Sedan would have a significant advantage over the current RS 6 Avant. The twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 in the latter kicks out 591 hp (600 ps/441 kW) and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) for a 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in three and a half seconds. With the model still in the early stages of testing, it will be a while until it debuts. Our spies believe it will be presented in 2025, launching shortly after the grand unveiling.
