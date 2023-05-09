autoevolution
 

First-Ever Audi S5 Avant Strips for the Camera, Stunning New Looks on Full Display

• By:
If you haven't heard, Audi is in the process of renaming some of its models. Thus, odd numbers will be used for cars powered by fossil fuels and even numbers for electric vehicles, hence the birth of the first-ever Audi S5 Avant.
2024 Audi S5 Avant 7 photos
Photo: Timo Jann/SB-Medien
2024 Audi S5 Avant2024 Audi S5 Avant2024 Audi S5 Avant2024 Audi S5 Avant2024 Audi S5 Avant2024 Audi S5 Avant
Replacing the S4 Avant in the four-ring brand's family, the 2024 Audi S5 Avant was recently caught in the open by our man with the cam. At first glance, the prototype looks camo-free, but don't be tricked by the overall black looks of the car, as there are still many vinyl stickers hiding some of the things we should not see yet.

The front pillars are more raked than before, flowing into a sleeker roofline that is a bit arched towards the rear. More minimalist door handles are part of the revisions, alongside the prominent shoulders. The tailgate has a sporty spoiler at the upper part with two additional pieces mounted on each side of the windscreen, and further down, we can partially see the taillights believed to be linked together by a full-width light strip. The signature quad exhaust pipes are still on deck, and the car rides on a pair of generously-sized wheels.

Since our spy photographers could only snap a few pictures of the upcoming S5 Avant, the interior is not fully visible here. But we've already seen it, for the most part, with the usual amount of covers hiding the overall shape of the dashboard panel. The model will feature a large infotainment screen with a free-standing design and a tablet-like digital instrument cluster behind the new steering wheel. The gear shifter is smaller than before, and you can expect new everything, from the buttons and knobs to the door cards, center console, upholstery, and trim.

The model still features a relatively long front overhang, suggesting the engine was mounted on top and in front of the front axle. This means it probably won't handle as well as the BMW M340i xDrive Touring, one of its biggest rivals in the segment. That's our two cents anyway, as we could be wrong because clever packaging and the correct chassis setup might prove us wrong.

But what engine will it feature? Why, an electrified one, obviously, with previously-scooped testers sporting warning labels on them to signal their partially electrified nature. Audi apparently went for a turbocharged V6, assisted by an electric motor. Details surrounding the combined output and torque, and the all-electric driving range, are unknown and will probably remain secret until the grand unveiling. Speaking of which, the S5 Avant should premiere in the next few months, and you shouldn't hold your breath for a potential US launch, as it won't happen, not as a wagon anyway.
If you liked the article, please follow us:  Google News icon Google News Youtube Instagram Twitter
Audi audi s5 avant Audi S4 Avant 2024 audi s5 avant s5 avant S4 Avant Spied spy shots
About the author: Cristian Gnaticov
Cristian Gnaticov profile photo

After a series of unfortunate events put an end to Cristian's dream of entering a custom built & tuned old-school Dacia into a rally competition, he moved on to drive press cars and write for a living. He's worked for several automotive online journals and now he's back at autoevolution after his first tour in the mid-2000s.
Full profile

 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories