2024 Audi S4 Avant Spied During Cold Weather Testing, Might Be Last of Its Kind

Audi is working on the S4 Avant, which is set to be released later this year as an MY2024 vehicle. It is believed to be the last S4 with an internal combustion engine, so if you have ever wanted one, this may be the last opportunity to spec one new. Otherwise, it's off to the second-hand market for you, and you might not get too many to choose from.
In case you were wondering why this 2024 Audi S4 Avant is described to be the last of its kind with an internal combustion engine, you should know that the German marque has pledged to only launch EVs from 2026 going forward.
In other words, while the S4 Avant will get an internal combustion engine, possibly matched with a small electric motor for mild-hybrid duty or even hybrid duty, it will soldier on past 2026, but without a replacement that would follow the same recipe.
The prototype that you can see in the photo gallery and the image at the top of the article was spotted while testing somewhere in Northern Europe for its cold weather assessment procedure. The tests involve driving the vehicle in winter conditions for miles and miles until all the targeted parameters of the probe have been collected.
Engineers look for anything that may be off from normal operation, and this ranges from small noises or other nuisances to problems with the behavior of the engine or transmission in cold climates. The thermal management of an engine is meant to deliver a quick warm-up time for modern internal combustion units, without running too hot if the same prototype gets tested in the desert somewhere.
While the conditions shown here may be extreme, each automaker does even stricter tests in a laboratory before sending prototypes out on the open road. These tests are focused on ensuring that all the results that have been seen in the laboratory will conclude with a similar result in real life.
Audi sells the S4 Avant in both Europe and the U.S., but the model comes with different engines for these two markets. For example, European customers are offered a V6 TDI, while Americans get a V6 TFSI motor.
Since the former already has a mild-hybrid setup, the latter might get the same, but the configuration of the engine of the upcoming S4 Avant is still undisclosed.
Before we get to see the production version of the S4 Avant, which is the only body version that the S4 will be offered, Audi will first unveil the regular A4, along with its Avant sibling. From there, the performance variant will be later shown, and the RS model will be launched up to a year after the debut of the A4.
We can tell that this is an S4 Avant, and not an A4 Avant, due to the fact that it has twin exhausts with two tailpipes each, and they have round tips. In typical Audi fashion, an RS-badged model would come with dual exhausts but with oval tips on each side, while S models sport round tips.
From the looks of it, Audi is working on design evolution, and it continues to deploy its hexagonal front grille, as well as its sharp headlights.
The door handles are now flush with the doors, instead of standing out, while the wagon silhouette is unmistakable for an Audi Avant. It is the practical way of going fast in a mid-sized premium sedan, and it should reach dealers in 2024.
