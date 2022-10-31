Audi Competition Edition Packages Blur the Visual Line Between A, S and RS Models

Audi has just made the A4, A5, S4, and S5 models a bit more attractive with the introduction of the new Competition Edition and Competition Edition Plus packages, which are all-show, with no extra-go.
Based on the S line and S models respectively, the Competition Edition and Competition Edition Plus bring several black-painted add-on parts, such as the grille, air intakes, diffuser, and tailpipes.
Featuring high-glossy black are the Audi emblems at both ends, side mirror caps (in combination with the Plus Package only), design elements below the A-pillars, and roof spoiler, albeit not for the A5 Cabriolet and A4 Avant with RS roof spoiler.
On top of these, the brand with the four rings has given the open-top variant of the A5 some black exterior trim instead of the usual shiny accents. Dark-chromed exhaust tips can be seen on the A4 and A5 when ordered with the S line package, and the S5 Cabriolet only gets glossy black tailpipes. Expanding the color palette are the Ascari Blue Metallic, Chronos Gray Metallic, and District Green Metallic.
Customers choosing the new Competition Edition Plus package will get a discount on additional gizmos, such as the LED logo projection, black side mirror casings, red brake calipers available for vehicles sporting 204 ps (201 hp / 150 kW) or more, Brilliant Black ‘Audi Rings’ decal, and ambient light package. Normally reserved for the full-blown RS models, the smoked headlamp covers can now be ordered for the A4, A5, S4, and S5 with the Matrix LED headlights and Audi Laser Light.
So far, only the brand’s German branch has announced details about the Competition Edition packages, stating that they will launch locally from January. For the A4 and S4, pricing will start at €950 (equal to $946), and for the A5 and S5 at €1,450 ($1,445). The Competition Edition Plus variant will set customers back €2,450 ($2,441) for the A4 and S4, and €3,150 ($3,138) for the A5 and S5.
