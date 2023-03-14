2024 Audi S4 Avant Spied Having an Identity Crisis, Could Be Called the S5 Avant Instead

Audi continues testing the next-gen S4 Avant, only the thing is the model might be renamed as the S5 Avant instead. Don’t believe it? Neither do we, but that’s the latest rumor coming from several outlets that claim the brand’s new naming system will see electric vehicles sport even numbers, hence the alleged rechristening process.
For the record, we actually reached out to the Ingolstadt brand a few weeks ago, asking about a possible demise of the A4, with its role being taken over by the A5, and the representative said it is “nonsense.” And with that off our chest, let’s move on to the latest batch of scoops that shows a prototype of the next generation Audi S4 Avant testing in the cold on the right side of the Atlantic Ocean.
A quick side-by-side comparison reveals a few stylistic updates compared to its predecessor. The headlamps are wider, and they feature new graphics, and the bumper has less aggressive side vents and a smaller grille by the looks of it. The central air intake is taller and wider than before. The roofline is still a bit arched towards the rear, though it won’t eat into the headroom of those sitting at the back. Flush-mounted door handles are part of the makeover, and at the rear, it has new tailgate, taillamps, spoiler, bumper, and diffuser, with the signature round quad exhaust pipes visible. These tell us that we’re indeed looking at the S4 and not a normal A4, nor the range-topping RS 4, which should sport two tailpipes with a much larger diameter.
On the inside, the next-gen S4, just like the A4, will get a tablet-like infotainment system in the middle of the dashboard, with a landscape-oriented screen. Sitting next to it and a bit closer to the windshield will be the digital instrument cluster. The dashboard panel will be all-new, as this is a new generation and not a mid-cycle refresh. Thus, look for other updates, including the center console that will feature a new gear selector. In all likelihood, Audi Sport will give it exclusive upholstery and trim to differentiate it from the normal A4 models, as well as front sports seats with extra side bolstering and dedicated load screens and submenus in the two displays.
Curious what lies under the hood? You’re not alone, though it is clear that it will pack an internal combustion engine. What we do not know at this point is if we are looking at a V6 with forced induction or another lump and if it will be electrified or not, perhaps with a plug-in hybrid configuration. These questions might be answered in the coming months, when the unveiling is expected to take place. And don’t look for the S4 (S5?) Avant in the United States, because premium compact sporty wagons don’t really sell that well here.
A quick side-by-side comparison reveals a few stylistic updates compared to its predecessor. The headlamps are wider, and they feature new graphics, and the bumper has less aggressive side vents and a smaller grille by the looks of it. The central air intake is taller and wider than before. The roofline is still a bit arched towards the rear, though it won’t eat into the headroom of those sitting at the back. Flush-mounted door handles are part of the makeover, and at the rear, it has new tailgate, taillamps, spoiler, bumper, and diffuser, with the signature round quad exhaust pipes visible. These tell us that we’re indeed looking at the S4 and not a normal A4, nor the range-topping RS 4, which should sport two tailpipes with a much larger diameter.
On the inside, the next-gen S4, just like the A4, will get a tablet-like infotainment system in the middle of the dashboard, with a landscape-oriented screen. Sitting next to it and a bit closer to the windshield will be the digital instrument cluster. The dashboard panel will be all-new, as this is a new generation and not a mid-cycle refresh. Thus, look for other updates, including the center console that will feature a new gear selector. In all likelihood, Audi Sport will give it exclusive upholstery and trim to differentiate it from the normal A4 models, as well as front sports seats with extra side bolstering and dedicated load screens and submenus in the two displays.
Curious what lies under the hood? You’re not alone, though it is clear that it will pack an internal combustion engine. What we do not know at this point is if we are looking at a V6 with forced induction or another lump and if it will be electrified or not, perhaps with a plug-in hybrid configuration. These questions might be answered in the coming months, when the unveiling is expected to take place. And don’t look for the S4 (S5?) Avant in the United States, because premium compact sporty wagons don’t really sell that well here.