2024 Ford Mustang Fuel Economy Figures Published by Natural Resources Canada

Even though you can now build & price a brand-new Mustang stateside, the Environmental Protection Agency doesn't have any MPG numbers for it. Neither does the Ford Motor Company, which is currently sorting out a few quality-related problems.
Happily for prospective customers, Natural Resources Canada has recently published the figures in question. As you're well aware, the S650 range kicks off with the 2.3-liter EcoBoost. Offered exclusively with the Dearborn-based automaker's very own 10-speed automatic, the four-cylinder turbo drinks high-octane dinosaur juice to the tune of 26 miles per gallon (circa 9 liters per 100 kilometers) on the combined test cycle.
Specifying the Performance Package sees the fuel economy take a turn for the worse. Priced at $3,475 in the United States of America, said package includes a 3.55:1 limited-slip rear differential of the Torsen variety, summer-only tires, 19-inch wheels, larger brake rotors with four-piston calipers, heavy-duty springs up front, as well as an upsize sway bar for car's rear end.
In this application, the redesigned EcoBoost is rated at 24 miles per gallon (9.8 liters per 100 kilometers). Not a big deal, that is. The party starts in earnest if you level up to the V8, namely the fourth-generation Coyote. Fitted with dual throttle bodies compared to a single unit for the previous gen, the 5.0-liter mill is listed by the Natural Resources Canada department at 18 miles for every gallon of gasoline (13 liters per 100 kilometers).
Last but not least, a higher-performing Coyote is employed in the Mach 1-replacing Dark Horse. The GT-based trim level returns 17 miles per gallon (13.8 liters per 100 kilometers) with the six-speed manual, a Tremec-supplied box rather than the GT's Getrag.
How do these fuel consumption estimates compare to the numbers for the outgoing S550? According to the Environmental Protection Agency, we're dealing with a high of 25 miles per gallon (9.4 liters per 100 kilometers) for the EcoBoost automatic and a low of 17 miles per gallon (13.8 liters per 100 kilometers) for the Mach 1 with the six-speed manual transmission.
There is no Shelby GT350 available for 2024, and neither is the Shelby GT500. Based on a March 2023 tweet from the Ford Motor Company's big kahuna, the Shelby GT350 may not even come back. Jim Farley tweeted a video of the Mustang GT3 racecar testing at Sebring Raceway, following up that post by asking his followers if they would like a road-going version.
As for the Shelby GT500, chances are it will soldier on with the supercharged V8 that Ford refers to as the Predator. Being a Coyote-derived engine, the 5.2-liter engine is probably getting dual throttle bodies too.
The Shelby GT500 has been spied testing in Michigan with manufacturer plates in both fastback coupe and soft-top convertible formats. According to a report that Ford hasn't confirmed or denied thus far, there is a possibility for the S650 to be Raptorized (yes, Raptorized!) for 2026 in a similar fashion to the Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato and Porsche 911 Dakar.
Specifying the Performance Package sees the fuel economy take a turn for the worse. Priced at $3,475 in the United States of America, said package includes a 3.55:1 limited-slip rear differential of the Torsen variety, summer-only tires, 19-inch wheels, larger brake rotors with four-piston calipers, heavy-duty springs up front, as well as an upsize sway bar for car's rear end.
In this application, the redesigned EcoBoost is rated at 24 miles per gallon (9.8 liters per 100 kilometers). Not a big deal, that is. The party starts in earnest if you level up to the V8, namely the fourth-generation Coyote. Fitted with dual throttle bodies compared to a single unit for the previous gen, the 5.0-liter mill is listed by the Natural Resources Canada department at 18 miles for every gallon of gasoline (13 liters per 100 kilometers).
Last but not least, a higher-performing Coyote is employed in the Mach 1-replacing Dark Horse. The GT-based trim level returns 17 miles per gallon (13.8 liters per 100 kilometers) with the six-speed manual, a Tremec-supplied box rather than the GT's Getrag.
How do these fuel consumption estimates compare to the numbers for the outgoing S550? According to the Environmental Protection Agency, we're dealing with a high of 25 miles per gallon (9.4 liters per 100 kilometers) for the EcoBoost automatic and a low of 17 miles per gallon (13.8 liters per 100 kilometers) for the Mach 1 with the six-speed manual transmission.
There is no Shelby GT350 available for 2024, and neither is the Shelby GT500. Based on a March 2023 tweet from the Ford Motor Company's big kahuna, the Shelby GT350 may not even come back. Jim Farley tweeted a video of the Mustang GT3 racecar testing at Sebring Raceway, following up that post by asking his followers if they would like a road-going version.
As for the Shelby GT500, chances are it will soldier on with the supercharged V8 that Ford refers to as the Predator. Being a Coyote-derived engine, the 5.2-liter engine is probably getting dual throttle bodies too.
The Shelby GT500 has been spied testing in Michigan with manufacturer plates in both fastback coupe and soft-top convertible formats. According to a report that Ford hasn't confirmed or denied thus far, there is a possibility for the S650 to be Raptorized (yes, Raptorized!) for 2026 in a similar fashion to the Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato and Porsche 911 Dakar.