Historic Barn Find Brings Back One of the First Mustangs Ever Built

Discussing Ford Mustang’s legacy makes little sense, but this historic barn find requires some context to understand how amazing it is.
The American carmaker kicked off the Mustang production in March 1964 at the Dearborn plant in Michigan. Sales started a month later, on April 14, while the official announcement was made three days later.
Ford used the New York World’s Fair on April 17 to let everybody admire its new pony. The Mustang was presented in two-door hardtop and convertible styles, while a fastback version joined the lineup later the same year.
The April 14 date is the date you must keep in mind for this barn find. It was the first time customers could order the Mustang and the day when this convertible came to be.
As such, this 1964 1/2 convertible is one of the first Mustangs ever produced. A few days later, after rolling off the assembly lines in Michigan, it shipped to a Ford dealership, where it greeted its very first owner.
The same owner retained the car until a few months ago. They parked it in a garage some 15 years ago before the Mustang was discovered and taken out for the first time in such a long time. Unfortunately, despite the car being described as a barn find, we're not getting any information as to where and when it was found.
You don’t have to be a rocket scientist to tell the Mustang doesn’t come in a tip-top shape. After all, nobody should expect it given the long sleep it's been enjoying, but on the other hand, the Mustang is not a complete wreck either. A rapid visual inspection reveals occasional rust problems, though the metal problems worsen on the floors. Certainly, a thorough verification is mandatory before committing to a purchase.
The seller says the car looks like it was resprayed the factory red at one point, so in theory, the original paint is not there. Based exclusively on the provided images, it's hard to tell whether the respray was a professional job or not.
The original 260 (4.2-liter) six-cylinder is still there, but its current condition is unknown. The powerplant allegedly worked properly before the 15-year tenure in the garage. The new owner would have to replace certain components completely, such as the oil pan and the gas tank, but otherwise, the condition of everything looks good.
Now let's talk money. As anyone would imagine, a Mustang this special can't sell for cheap, but the good news is the auction started by seller sai-anton has no reserve in place. In other words, whoever sends the top bid is free to take the pony home and give it a well-deserved restoration. The top offer at the time of writing is $9,000, and the digital fight is scheduled to come to an end in approximately five days.
