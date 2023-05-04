1966 Ford Mustang Wakes Up From 20-Year Coma, Full of Surprises

Ford Mustang is one of the most popular models in the restoration business, and models that come in a decent shape typically sell like hotcakes.
The '66 convertible that someone has recently posted online is likely to catch the attention of many restoration professionals, as it comes in a very intriguing condition despite 20 years in hiding.
Spending two decades away in the same place can't be good news. Not for a piece of metal, at least, as it's typically just a matter of time until the rust starts taking its toll.
This Mustang somehow passed the test of time with flying colors, so the rust isntt a concern this time. Of course, the pony doesn't flex a mint condition, and nobody should expect it given the long time in storage, but it still looks better than 99 percent of the barn-find Mustangs I've seen lately.
As anyone can tell with just a few clicks on the photos in the gallery, the convertible has already received a series of fixes. It comes with a new gas tank, a rebuilt carburetor, new tires, and other parts that got it ready for the road.
Of course, the most important part whenever it comes down to returning to the road is the engine. In this case, the 289 (4.7-liter) V8 under the hood is ready for action, though it's unclear whether the powerplant has ever been rebuilt.
In charge of putting the wheels in motion on this Mustang is a 4-barrel unit. As an A-code Mustang, the car offers 225 horsepower – it was the second most powerful choice in 1966 after the HiPo version, rated at 271 horsepower. The 2-barrel sibling developed 200 horsepower, whereas the six-cylinder was, well, lazy. It produced just 120 horsepower but was still a good choice for anyone looking for a fancy supermarket companion.
As you can tell from the pics, this isn't a typical barn-find Mustang, and its condition sets the pony apart from the rest of the herd.
The other good news concerns the selling price. The Mustang was posted on eBay as part of a no-reserve auction. In other words, the top bidder will take the car home when the digital fight comes to an end in approximately nine days. The auction started by seller 2hipgottago has already received eight bids, and the highest right now is $5,300. Most likely, the top bid will increase as we approach the end of the auction, especially because this is a rare find that's unlikely to escape unnoticed.
The convertible is currently parked in Simi Valley, California, so you know what you must do to see it in person before submitting a bid and committing to a purchase.
