Tesla Model X To Get LED Matrix Headlights Soon, Still No Software Support

Tesla currently offers LED matrix headlights on the Model 3, Model Y, and Model S. Rumor has it that the Model X will also get the advanced headlights soon. Still, Tesla doesn't offer support in software for the advanced features allowed by the LED matrix.
Headlight technology has advanced rapidly in the past two decades, with Xenon and LEDs quickly replacing halogen bulbs. The headlights also got advanced capabilities, such as following the car's trajectory (curve lights). Still, the biggest step was in 2013, when Audi introduced the first LED matrix headlights. Featuring 25 individual LEDs, the "glare-free" headlights could dim or turn off individual LEDs to prevent dazzling the oncoming drivers while blasting full power in other areas.
As impressive as the new technology was, it couldn't be deployed in the US because the legislation would not allow it. That changed in February 2022, as the NHTSA removed the legal hurdles and allowed LED matrix headlights to operate legally in the US. However, to use LED matrix headlights, carmakers need to get new approval, which is why many carmakers fitted LED matrices but didn't activate them in software. Tesla is among them.
All Tesla models, except for the Model X, come equipped with LED matrix headlights, but all the LEDs in the matrix are turned on or off at once. Tesla needs to allow individual control of LEDs (pixels) in software before the more advanced features can be used. The headlights of the Model 3 and Model Y feature 104 LEDs each, allowing for fine light beam control.
By individually turning off or dimming LEDs, these headlights can cast a shadow on oncoming vehicles, preventing dazzling their drivers. They can also adapt to the driving conditions, offering better lighting while cornering, in city driving, or on the highways. Still, Tesla doesn't provide software support for these advanced functions, and there's no word of when it might happen. The best representation of what these headlights are capable of is the projection of the word "Tesla" when activating the light show.
New rumors indicate that the EV maker is preparing to introduce LED matrix headlights on the Model X, which means that all the cars in its lineup will feature the new technology. The information was confirmed to Not a Tesla App by an unnamed source. This raises hopes that Tesla will finally activate the LED matrix to support adaptive lighting and other advanced functionalities. LED matrix headlights significantly boost nighttime driving safety, offering better road illumination while minimizing glare for other drivers.
Recently, Tesla patented "global headlights," which can adapt to requirements in different countries and jurisdictions. Think of it as "software-defined headlights," because their characteristics can be adjusted at a touch of a button to meet regulations for left- or right-hand drive. Tesla could even switch the beams automatically based on the GPS location to match local laws.
