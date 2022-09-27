Tesla Model 3 Headlights Can't Match the World's Brightest Flashlight, Here's a Test

LED headlamps have been around for quite some time and almost everyone agrees they’re better than the xenon and halogen ones. Moreover, this year’s NHTSA approval for headlights with adaptive beams allowed automakers to finally use technology that has been around for quite some time. But what happens when you take a Tesla Model 3, the world’s brightest flashlight, and you test them against each other? Let’s find out.
Tesla’s Model 3 latest headlights are among the best when it comes to road illumination. The automaker adopted the matrix technology last year which allows the software to automatically control the beam’s intensity when the driver enables this option. Given the current parts shortage, not all new cars might get this option, but matrix technology is a great way to make sure that oncoming traffic participants won’t be dazzled by your bright LED headlamps.
Now, we know that some drivers forget their high beams on, when they are on the road at night. Or their vehicle’s software and hardware can’t properly discern that there are other vehicles ahead and the lights need to be adjusted.
But what can you do when your car’s headlights are not that good? Switching to LEDs could be expensive if the vehicle previously had halogens or xenons installed. Could a flashlight be a good solution? The answer is no. But you might consider it after watching the video down below!
A TikTok content creator decided to test the world’s brightest flashlight against Tesla Model 3’s headlights. The result is astounding. The vehicle’s LEDs are no match for what this tool with fans inside of it can do. You can watch just how bright it is in the video down below. It illuminates the entire area!
Just remember that using such a powerful tool in public areas could be very dangerous. It might look fun, but this flashlight’s beam is too bright, and it could cause harm to other people’s eyesight. Some people even call it a “portable sun.”
This being said, you should never get something like this to use on public roads. Moreover, the U.S. has federal standards for headlight brightness, which are coded into law and some states also add their own rules on top of this regulation.
Now, we know that some drivers forget their high beams on, when they are on the road at night. Or their vehicle’s software and hardware can’t properly discern that there are other vehicles ahead and the lights need to be adjusted.
But what can you do when your car’s headlights are not that good? Switching to LEDs could be expensive if the vehicle previously had halogens or xenons installed. Could a flashlight be a good solution? The answer is no. But you might consider it after watching the video down below!
A TikTok content creator decided to test the world’s brightest flashlight against Tesla Model 3’s headlights. The result is astounding. The vehicle’s LEDs are no match for what this tool with fans inside of it can do. You can watch just how bright it is in the video down below. It illuminates the entire area!
Just remember that using such a powerful tool in public areas could be very dangerous. It might look fun, but this flashlight’s beam is too bright, and it could cause harm to other people’s eyesight. Some people even call it a “portable sun.”
This being said, you should never get something like this to use on public roads. Moreover, the U.S. has federal standards for headlight brightness, which are coded into law and some states also add their own rules on top of this regulation.
@kylekruegerr This actually SHOCKED me???? #flashlight #tech #gadget #tesla ? original sound - Kyle Krueger