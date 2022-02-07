Tesla's New Global Headlamps Patent Is a Bigger Win Than It May Seem, Promises Musk

A “global headlamp“ patent Tesla filed with the World Intellectual Property Organization promises headlights that can adapt to requirements in different countries and jurisdictions. This will certainly reduce the cost of producing different types of headlamps, but Elon Musk says is the best thing since sliced bread and more.
Tesla sure does annoy a lot of people but also has its large followers base, who swear by its ability to change the world. It is true, Tesla forever changed the automotive landscape with its electric vehicles, but the level of attention the American EV maker gets seems unwarranted at times.
In the latest push to puzzle the world, Tesla filed a global headlamp patent that doesn’t seem much, although Elon Musk claims “it’s a bigger win than it may seem.” Without further information, we have to take his words for granted.
Although the patent was filed on July 28, 2021, it was only published on February 3, 2021. From the application, we learn Tesla envisions a system that can automatically adapt the headlamps to different jurisdictions’ requirements by using software alone. This would allow Tesla to produce headlights to a uniform standard, thus reducing production costs. The light beam spread, power, and reach would then be modeled in software to comply with the local legislation.
The best example is when you have left-hand-drive and right-hand-drive cars. These have opposing beam requirements that normally require different headlights, but Tesla claims their patent would model the beams using computer software alone. This feast would be accomplished using the headlamp controller and the LED matrix to generate the required beam, as opposed to the reflector's geometry.
The best part for Tesla users would be the automatic adaptation of the headlights to the local requirement when crossing from one country to another. For this to work, Tesla would need a database with local requirements and a geofence system that triggers the change based on the vehicle’s GPS position. This would certainly justify Elon Musk's “bigger win” claim.
