Tesla's V11 Software Update Has a Few Issues, Not Just a Light Show

Editor's note: The press release section features Tesla Motors' press release for the Software V11 update. For illustration purposes, the photo gallery features images of Tesla Model 3, Model Y, Model S, and Model X vehicles, as well as images that are related to the V11 software update or the company's multimedia unit.

load press release

click to load Disqus comments for this story This enables Disqus, Inc. to process some of your data.



