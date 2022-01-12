Tesla Model S Got New Goodies in Taiwan, Will Soon Come to the U.S. in a Refreshed Form

Not long ago, Tesla took the time and finally updated its signature cars at the top of the range. Now, we learn another update is coming for the Model S and Model X and the customers in Taiwan will be the first to benefit.
Tesla offered a comprehensive refresh for the Model S/X duo only six months ago. It was the moment the models at the top end of Tesla’s range got the controversial yoke steering wheel that was later replicated by more traditional carmakers, including Toyota. Now it seems Elon Musk forgot some important features when it introduced the refreshed range, and so another update has been prepared.
To avoid embarrassment, Tesla decided the new features would be quietly released in Taiwan before being rolled out in the rest of the world. The thing is, with all the hype surrounding Tesla models there’s little chance anything can be kept quiet, so here we are. It’s safe to say the changes Tesla made with the new refresh will get to the U.S. and Europe too, so you might want to know what’s changed, courtesy of Tesla Motors Club.
For starters, it’s obvious the headlights and the taillights are a little different than before. Most probably, the headlights are the Matrix-LED type like the ones featured on the latest Model 3 and Model Y vehicles. The changes are more subtle at the back, although you will notice a huge update underneath the charging flap. We’re talking about the new CCS charging plug that appears on a Model S for the first time. It’s also the first time Model S is officially sold outside North America, so this explains everything.
That’s because the cars sold outside the U.S. (and Canada) have to feature a CCS charge port instead of the proprietary Tesla connector. It is believed this change will not make it to the U.S. market, but given Tesla already switched the Model 3 to the CCS standard it would not be surprising if they do the same with the Model S/X vehicles.
Time will tell, but history shows proprietary standards are usually replaced with more common counterparts. In the future, Tesla will also have to open its Supercharger network to other cars too, so it will make no sense in having both cars and charging poles with dual connectors.
To avoid embarrassment, Tesla decided the new features would be quietly released in Taiwan before being rolled out in the rest of the world. The thing is, with all the hype surrounding Tesla models there’s little chance anything can be kept quiet, so here we are. It’s safe to say the changes Tesla made with the new refresh will get to the U.S. and Europe too, so you might want to know what’s changed, courtesy of Tesla Motors Club.
For starters, it’s obvious the headlights and the taillights are a little different than before. Most probably, the headlights are the Matrix-LED type like the ones featured on the latest Model 3 and Model Y vehicles. The changes are more subtle at the back, although you will notice a huge update underneath the charging flap. We’re talking about the new CCS charging plug that appears on a Model S for the first time. It’s also the first time Model S is officially sold outside North America, so this explains everything.
That’s because the cars sold outside the U.S. (and Canada) have to feature a CCS charge port instead of the proprietary Tesla connector. It is believed this change will not make it to the U.S. market, but given Tesla already switched the Model 3 to the CCS standard it would not be surprising if they do the same with the Model S/X vehicles.
Time will tell, but history shows proprietary standards are usually replaced with more common counterparts. In the future, Tesla will also have to open its Supercharger network to other cars too, so it will make no sense in having both cars and charging poles with dual connectors.
BREAKING: Brand new Model S design with new headlights and charge port photographed in Taiwan! These changes are expected soon with deliveries in the US.— Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) January 11, 2022
Source: https://t.co/s6EYunA1iG pic.twitter.com/vkkxpjfE2D