Tesla Model S Plaid Starts Race in Reverse Against Chevy Silverado 2500 HD, Guess Who Won

We all know what the Tesla Model S Plaid can do in a straight line. It’s a drag strip conquering machine, the likes of which you won’t be able to defeat would a heavily customized supercar, something that will consistently run in the 8-second range, without struggling for grip. Granted, you could technically defeat it with a Rimac Nevera, but that wouldn’t be a fair comparison.
Anyway, what makes the Model S Plaid formidable in terms of performance is its tri-motor setup, delivering a maximum output of 1,020 hp, to go with 1,050 lb-ft (1,420 Nm) of torque. Floor the throttle and you’ll hit 60 mph (97 kph) in 1.99 seconds, according to Tesla, before covering the quarter mile in around 9.24 seconds.
Some have indeed taken the Model S Plaid into the 8-second range on the drag strip, but only after stripping it of its passenger seat, while also strapping on a set of drag radials.
In this roughly 2-minute-long video, you’ll see the Plaid go up against multiple opponents, from a tuned Chevrolet SS to another variant of the Model S. However, neither proved to be as interesting as this white Chevy Silverado 2500 HD, which received a much-needed head start from the Plaid driver.
Of course, it’s one thing to give somebody a head start by sitting idly on the brakes before rocketing off, and quite another to have the audacity to put your car in reverse and go backwards, before finally attempting to hunt down your rival.
In the end though, the diesel-powered heavy-duty Silverado pickup didn’t stand a chance, as the Plaid managed to catch up and overtake the truck with nearly 1.5 seconds to spare. Of course, the Tesla wouldn’t have won had its driver started the race the exact same way against any of those other opponents.
