Tesla Raises Model S, Model X Starting Prices by $5,000

When Tesla started to deliver the facelifted Model S Long Range in June 2021, the full-size luxobarge used to retail at $79,990 before destination charge, options, and local incentives for going electric. One month later, the sticker price leveled up to $84,990. One month after the first increase, the MSRP has been raised once again to $89,990 for no apparent reason.
Care to guess what happened to the Model X in this period? The Palo Alto-based automaker and clean-energy company offered it for $89,900 in June 2021, then changed its mind to $94,990, then settled for $99,990 in August.
“Ridiculous” may be the word you’re looking for, but you’re not looking at isolated cases. Tesla has a thing for raising and lowering price tags across the board, especially on the best-selling Model 3 four-door sedan and Model Y crossover utility vehicle that currently retail from $39,990 and $53,990. Back in January, these nameplates used to kick off at $37,990 and $49,990.
The Model Y Standard Range isn’t worth mentioning because Tesla has dropped it from the U.S. lineup for not meeting meet a “standard of excellence” that Elon Musk hasn’t even bothered to detail. Reading between the lines, the big kahuna couldn’t make a case for the smaller battery and $41,990 starting price because it would’ve hurt the company’s bottom line.
Whoever intends to purchase a Model 3 right now should be aware that deliveries for the Long Range have been pushed back to November. The Model Y Long Range is fully booked in the United States until December, and the waiting periods for the Tesla Model S and Model X are even worse.
At the moment of writing, Model S Long Range deliveries are scheduled for the months of March or April 2021 while the tri-motor Plaid has an estimated delivery window of between January and February 2021. As for the Model X, both variants are listed with the March-April delivery window.
