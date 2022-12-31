30 Teslas Perform in Light Show Concert but Some of Them Forgot Their Music Sheets at Home

I'm sure you're more than familiar with the expression "there's always this one guy..." that's usually followed by something akin to him not getting everything ready like the rest of the "team" did. Well, in this 30-Tesla holiday concert, there were two of them.
Not even a full day before New Year's Eve, user u/qx128 from Reddit posted a pretty sweet Tesla concert held by the Maryland Tesla Owners Club from the United States. While 28 were performing as rehearsed by the entire "band," two of them were simply not wasting any energy and were hidden in plain sight within the EV hoard. This brings up the question, did they, or didn't they update?
The cars were aligned in two rows in a parking lot, with four (from what I managed to count) Model Xs in the back. The two "party poopers" were placed one on each side. It could stand to reason that they were positioned like that, so one row wouldn't have two of them not blinking their lights. Also, the fact that they are facing each other would reinforce this argument.
Organizing 30 people at once for basic stuff is hard enough on its own, let alone for holding a concert. Now simply imagine the "band conductor's" face when they saw two of them couldn't "sing," after all that trouble. Assigning their spots must have been just like in middle school.
But leaving The Office-worthy comedy script aside for a moment, this entire thing was possible due to the over-the-air 2022 Holiday update that was recently rolled out. The feature works by allowing the owners to schedule the Light Show option with a delay of up to ten minutes.
All you need, except for the update, is to gather as many Teslas as you can, push some touchscreen buttons, and voila! You have your very own (and very expensive) Holiday concert.
Over the years, Tesla got us used to the classic, but still amazing, rock version of "Carol of the Bells." However, this time around, they mixed things up a bit so the public wouldn't get bored with the same stale performances that YouTube is full of.
The new song is called "Auld Lang Syne," but except for the rock adaptation, there's nothing new about it. Rod Stewart has been singing it since 2012 on his albums, but the song's history is even older than that. It goes way back to 1788 and it's attributed to the famous Scottish poet Robert Burns.
According to journalist Rebecca Carey from The Herald, a Scottish publication, it means "for the sake of old times" or "time gone by." Back then, it was sung by a group of people right before the new year, to say their farewells to it and welcome the new one. Except for the two "scoundrels," that's exactly what the Maryland Tesla Owners Club did that night.
