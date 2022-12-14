Tesla Rolls Out Holiday Update 2022.44.25.1 With Apple Music, Model Y Track Mode and More

Who would have thought a decade ago that we would soon start talking about software updates for cars as we did for our personal computers? Yet here we are, dissecting every bit of info that comes out release notes just to see what our cars will be capable of doing next.
Several carmakers have vehicles advanced enough to be able to receive updates, but Tesla clearly leads this select pack. And the world’s favorite EV maker just rolled out update Holiday Update 2022.44.25.1.
A number of new features are included in the package, some useful to any Tesla driver, others just the usual fun&games and Easter eggs. We’ll start, of course, with the useful ones.
As per Tesla itself, the Holiday Update brings with it Apple Music, dialed up to eleven, as the carmaker says, which will of course allow streaming music from the service’s library.
Then, garage doors can now be controlled remotely from the car’s touchscreen by using MyQ. The full details on this are not entirely known, but it seems the service will be offered for a 30-day complimentary trial for some Model 3 and Model Y owners.
For the Model Y Performance, the update brings Track Mode, which would effectively let electric SUV owners enjoy the same thrills at the track as Model 3 Performance drivers do. (check second tweet attached below).
For workaholics, Zoom calls from inside the car, using the cabin’s camera, are now possible.
On the fun front, drivers now have the option of always showing Rainbow Road when the Tesla Autopilot is active. They can also schedule the Light Show feature to start with a ten-minute delay, and that effectively allows a group of Tesla owners to create a synchronized visual concert.
For gaming, Bluetooth controllers are now supported, and the world-famous Mahjong has been included with a more modern design and smoother animation in Tesla’s game offer. Steam, although still in Beta mode, is also offered.
Stay close throughout the day as we’ll break down everything you need to know about Tesla’s Holiday Update 2022.44.25.1.
& more:— Tesla (@Tesla) December 13, 2022
- Control your garage door remotely using MyQ from your touchscreen
- Emissions Testing Mode in the Tesla app ????
- Always show Rainbow Road ????
- Make Zoom calls with the cabin camera
- UI cards are back, including a new media card
Track Mode coming to Model Y Performance pic.twitter.com/c2Je4YsxgI— Tesla (@Tesla) December 13, 2022