Tesla Hits the Ground Running in Thailand by Selling Over 5000 Cars in Less Than a Week

It seems as though anxious Thailand customers who have been waiting for the ability to buy Tesla Electric vehicles in the country reacted accordingly since the company began taking orders last Wednesday.
Despite being noticeably absent from last week's Thailand International Motor Expo, the company has enjoyed strong sales of its Model 3 and Model Y electric vehicles from some pent up demand of the car crazy country.
The company recorded sales of more than 5000 vehicles since taking orders began on December 7, according to Teslarati. While Thai's have been able to get Tesla vehicles through less than legal means at extraordinary prices, they can now begin taking delivery of the two models beginning early next year at more reasonable prices.
The base price for the Model 3 is 1.76 million baht ($50,545) while the Model Y starts at 1.96 million baht ($56,289).
Tesla will export China-made models from its mammoth Shanghai, China, factory commonly referred to as Giga Shanghai. The increase in exports from the factory may quell rumors of potential production cuts that were recently reported.
Tesla's will arrive in Thailand free of any import tax which is quite a change from the Thai government's previous stance on imported vehicles. In addition, to tax incentives for consumers purchasing electric vehicles, the Thai government has also committed to providing benefits to manufacturers that will produce EVs in the country.
Thus far, Mercedes-Benz plans to produce the EQS in Thailand and Chinese automakers BYD and Great Wall also have plans to begin making cars in the country in the next three years.
Production of EVs in the Kingdom will help bolster a labor market that is largely dependant on supplying components for gas-powered vehicles.
As Tesla gains a foot hold in the second largest SE Asian market they have entered (the first being Singapore), it will also built an infratructure of at least 10 super charging stations in 2023 to support Tesla owners.
