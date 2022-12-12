Singer Rvssian Sits on Top of His Mercedes EQS at a Gas Station, Gas Prices Forgotten

Those who own electric cars can simply ignore gas prices soaring this year. Singer Rvssian is one of them and he proves that by parking his fully electric Mercedes EQS at a gas station and sitting on top of it.
Rvssian is a record producer, singer, songwriter, and entrepreneur. His real name is Tarik Johnston and was born in Kingston, Jamaica. And, similar to other artists, he seems to have a taste for expensive, powerful cars.
In one of his recent posts, the singer has just bragged about his latest ride, a Mercedes EQS. The sedan, which is fully electric, comes with a white paint job and the artist has already fitted it with multi-spoke aftermarket wheels from Forgiato, in black.
In the picture, where he casually sits on top of the sedan, he expressed that he doesn't really care about gas because he has "Forgiatos on the electric Benz."
In the U.S., the EQS sedan is available in three versions, the 450+, the 580 4MATIC, and the top-of-the-line AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+. It's unclear which one he opted for, but he might’ve gone either for the AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+, with two electric motors rated at 751 horsepower (761 ps) and 700 lb-ft (959 Nm) of torque, or the EQS 580 4MATIC, also with dual-motor setup, putting out 516 horsepower (523 ps) and a maximum torque 631 lb-ft (855 Nm).
One of the vehicle's most striking features is its hyperscreen, which includes two separate OLED screens and an LCD instrument cluster, covering almost the entire dashboard, from pillar to pillar.
The EQS 580 4MATIC has a starting price of $125,900, while the AMG variant is pricier, starting at $147,500.
While Rvssian was proudly announcing that he doesn't really need gas, his social media suggests otherwise. Because he previously posed with a Lamborghini Urus, a Bentley Continental GT First Edition, and a Mercedes-AMG G 63. And all of those do run on petrol, at least for now.
