Mercedes-Benz EQS Has an Incredibly Huge Cabin Filter, but We're Not Supposed To See It

Mercedes-Benz bragged about the size of EQS’ advanced cabin air filtration system dubbed Energizing Air Control Plus. Nevertheless, seeing the cabin filter for the first time is one heck of a sighting, considering it’s the size of a TV.
We know from the Mercedes-Benz presentations that its electric luxury sedan has one of the most advanced cabin air filtration systems on earth. Mercedes was keen to inform us that the EQS Energizing Air Control Plus has the largest HEPA filter in the automotive industry. Like Tesla' Bioweapon Defense Mode, it can keep not only odors but also harmful gases outside the cabin. An interesting test conducted by the journalists at Autogefühl in April 2021 shows just how efficient it is.
But reading about the oversized cabin filter and even trying to comprehend its size from its technical data is one thing, and seeing it live is another. Thanks to an Engineering Explained video, we know how big it is and where it is located inside the EQS. Of course, this is also something we’ve seen in a Mercedes video, but one might think that was just schematics.
Well, the first thing we see in the video that Jason Fenske of Engineering Explained shared is the exposed cabin filter, which could easily be used as a projector wall. If you compare it to a TV, it would have a 28.5-inch screen. It’s roughly 60x40 cm or 23x16 inches for those in the U.S. It’s also quite thick, at 4 cm/1.6 inch. And it’s not even the only one that the Mercedes-Benz EQS has. Consider this a pre-filter, with the final filter being installed in the cabin, like on any other normal vehicle.
The humongous cabin filter is placed under the front hood in a position that mirrors the radiator in ICE vehicles (the size is comparable too). We’re not supposed to know that because Mercedes-Benz made it almost impossible to open the EQS hood. Even topping up the washer fluid is done via a side tray in the left front fender. This is an interesting choice to populate the space above the front axle. Electric vehicles have compact motors, so the old engine bay is usually used to carry additional luggage. Well, this electric Benz can at least carry its own air filter.
