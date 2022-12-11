Pitbull Gets Revenge on a Tesla With the Car's Owner Still Inside

While the rivalry between dogs and cats is well known, we wouldn't suspect dogs would have anything against cars (except, maybe, car wheels). Yet here's a pit bull biting hard on a Tesla.
First, the footage shows the dog biting into the fender of the car while the person inside films in horror. From what we can see, it's unclear if the dog was playing or not, but it does seem pretty aggressive.
Then the woman behind the wheel opens the window, and the dog gets up on two legs, barks, and then pulls with his teeth on the rubber protection that seals the window, almost tearing it off.
The Tesla was seriously scratched on all sides, Especially above the front wheels where he was able to catch the car's fenders with his teeth. On the door, you can also see a lot of scratches made by claws.
Later, another video shows the owner also called the police. You can hear the woman crying in horror and see the policeman arriving while appearing to be holding what could be a stun gun.
Even though several Tesla cars have been vandalized lately by electric car haters, the situation with the pit bull biting on certainly has another explanation. The video shows that there is a puppy in the car, and perhaps this is why the pit bull is acting so aggressively, trying to get to the dog inside.
We don't know how the incident ended. It's likely the dog's owner will have to pay for repairs to the car and other damages if the woman in the car decides to press charges.
Another incident involving a Tesla and a dog occurred not long ago. A resident of New York left the dog in his Tesla for a short time, and when he returned, the driver's seat was almost half destroyed.
