That Time When a Car Tried to Fly Over a Tollbooth and Failed

An accident that looks like something out of a stunt movie took place in China. A driver crashed his car into a motorway divider right before tollbooth and the car took off on impact, as if trying to bypass the tollbooth by flying over it. The accident took place on 24 November and was caught on CCTV.
The incident occurred at the Shihe toll station on the Shengyang-Dalian highway, which is located between Shenyang and Dalian, the two largest cities in China's Liaoning province. It is not known why, but the driver approached the toll station at a very high speed and, instead of taking one of the lanes leading to the tollbooths, the car crashed directly into a concrete divider.
Being rounded in shape, the divider ended up turning into a sort of launch pad, and as you can see in the video below, sending the car up into the air at a height of about 6 meters (20 feet).
After the jump, the car came back to the ground, crashing violently into the asphalt. A few minutes later, firefighters arrived at the scene of the accident, where, fortunately, they found the driver survived the crash.
Firefighters had to work for a long time to extract the driver from the wreckage of the car destroyed by the heavy impact and subsequent flight. We don't know what condition the man is in at the time of writing, but it is certainly a miracle that he made it out of such an accident alive.
Accidents at the tollbooth are not uncommon. A few years ago, in India, a camera caught the moment a truck loaded with beer crashed into a tollbooth in the Rajasthan region. The video includes the emotional moment when all the beer goes to waste. That driver did not slow down when approaching the tollbooth and even pressed harder on the accelerator instead of braking.
