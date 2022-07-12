Slow-Crash Driveway CCTV Footage Rekindles Epic Bob's Buggers Tina Driving Moment

Not even plants can escape the wrath of a faulty automobile component. A recent video on Reddit shows a Hyundai Sonata slow-crashing into some potted plants on a driveway. Pardon me for being callous, but this is perhaps the slowest accident in the history of accidents. The video rekindles the comical “Tina, for the love of God, turn away or stop” moment from Bob's Buggers when Tina attempts to drive the car with Bob in the passenger seat.

6 photos