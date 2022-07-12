Slow-Crash Driveway CCTV Footage Rekindles Epic Bob's Buggers Tina Driving Moment

Not even plants can escape the wrath of a faulty automobile component. A recent video on Reddit shows a Hyundai Sonata slow-crashing into some potted plants on a driveway. Pardon me for being callous, but this is perhaps the slowest accident in the history of accidents. The video rekindles the comical “Tina, for the love of God, turn away or stop” moment from Bob's Buggers when Tina attempts to drive the car with Bob in the passenger seat.
While we are unsure of the events that led to the slow crash, the surveillance footage shows the car slowly plowing into potted plants before coming to a halt on a garage door.
Since there’s an audible clunking noise, we speculate it could signal the brakes were not working, and while in panic mode, the driver threw the shifter into ‘Park’ without turning off the ignition or pulling the handbrake.
According to the OP (original poster) of the video, who is also a plant lover, the driveway is shared with their next-door neighbor in a duplex. The car belongs to another neighbor across the street.
“Component failure. I’ve had the same quirks on my Santa Fe (funny-sounding gearbox and faulty master cylinder). I really doubt this was intentional, and I hope OP gives her a chance to explain what happened,” a commenter said.
Brake issues aren’t new on the Hyundai Sonata. In 2014, the South Korean automaker recalled 5,650 units of the 2015 Sonata sedan over feeble brake calipers. Investigations on 2,256 front calipers from the model found they were prone to fracture due to an issue with the casting process.
The conversation quickly changed from potted plants getting destroyed to component failure and, finally, what you need to do in such a situation to stop the car from rolling.
Most commenters felt the driver should have at least turned off the engine and slowly engaged the handbrake. Others felt things would have been much simpler with a manual transmission – thanks to an engine braking hack.
Redditors also made fun of the CCTV footage comparing it to comical episode in Bob's Buggers Sitcom where Tina drives a car for the first time in a parking lot.
All in all, we are glad no one got hurt, even though the OP lost a couple of plant pots. Luckily, all the plants should survive this crash.
Since there’s an audible clunking noise, we speculate it could signal the brakes were not working, and while in panic mode, the driver threw the shifter into ‘Park’ without turning off the ignition or pulling the handbrake.
According to the OP (original poster) of the video, who is also a plant lover, the driveway is shared with their next-door neighbor in a duplex. The car belongs to another neighbor across the street.
“Component failure. I’ve had the same quirks on my Santa Fe (funny-sounding gearbox and faulty master cylinder). I really doubt this was intentional, and I hope OP gives her a chance to explain what happened,” a commenter said.
Brake issues aren’t new on the Hyundai Sonata. In 2014, the South Korean automaker recalled 5,650 units of the 2015 Sonata sedan over feeble brake calipers. Investigations on 2,256 front calipers from the model found they were prone to fracture due to an issue with the casting process.
The conversation quickly changed from potted plants getting destroyed to component failure and, finally, what you need to do in such a situation to stop the car from rolling.
Most commenters felt the driver should have at least turned off the engine and slowly engaged the handbrake. Others felt things would have been much simpler with a manual transmission – thanks to an engine braking hack.
Redditors also made fun of the CCTV footage comparing it to comical episode in Bob's Buggers Sitcom where Tina drives a car for the first time in a parking lot.
All in all, we are glad no one got hurt, even though the OP lost a couple of plant pots. Luckily, all the plants should survive this crash.