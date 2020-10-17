Freight Trucks Intentionally Crash Into Each Other in Fast & Furious IRL Scene

We’ve seen this type of stunt in many action movies and it’s usually a spectacular one: someone driving a speeding vehicle realizes the brakes aren’t working anymore, so they point the vehicle, whatever it might be, at some building or another vehicle and jumps to safety before the collision.
In case you’re wondering how this plays out IRL (in real life), it could be something like this: two freight trucks traveling on a two-lane road in Romania, smashing head-on at what was probably an impressive speed. The crash happened earlier this week on a stretch of road on DN 28A, outside the city of Iasi. Authorities are still investigating the cause of the accident.
Local media are citing police sources as saying that one possible theory is that the two drivers planned the crash ahead of time by communicating on the radio. One of them, they say, had faulty brakes and, knowing this could lead to a far more serious accident, talked the other into smashing into him to stop.
The theory is apparently supported by the fact that both drivers were able to jump out of their respective trucks before the moment of impact, which, admittedly, would not have been possible if they didn't know what was about to happen. One of them is in critical but stable condition at a local hospital, and the other received only minor injuries. Both are truly lucky, based on how both cabins were mangled in the crash. And both are badass heroes, if this is what really happened.
The other theory, of course, is far less spectacular – and heroic. It could be that one of the trucks tried to avoid collision with a passenger car coming out of a driveway, and in doing so, hit the other truck frontally. This wouldn’t explain how both were able to jump out of the cabins, and would indicate they were both traveling way above the legal limit of just 50 kph (31 mph) set for roads passing through villages.
Local media are citing police sources as saying that one possible theory is that the two drivers planned the crash ahead of time by communicating on the radio. One of them, they say, had faulty brakes and, knowing this could lead to a far more serious accident, talked the other into smashing into him to stop.
The theory is apparently supported by the fact that both drivers were able to jump out of their respective trucks before the moment of impact, which, admittedly, would not have been possible if they didn't know what was about to happen. One of them is in critical but stable condition at a local hospital, and the other received only minor injuries. Both are truly lucky, based on how both cabins were mangled in the crash. And both are badass heroes, if this is what really happened.
The other theory, of course, is far less spectacular – and heroic. It could be that one of the trucks tried to avoid collision with a passenger car coming out of a driveway, and in doing so, hit the other truck frontally. This wouldn’t explain how both were able to jump out of the cabins, and would indicate they were both traveling way above the legal limit of just 50 kph (31 mph) set for roads passing through villages.